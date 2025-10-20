Nevada Softball Alumni Return Home in Fall Ball Match

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada softball hosted their fall alumni game on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Notable Nevada softball alumni returned to their home field to play against current team members.

2025 graduate Aaliyah Jenkins came to play. Jenkins was last seasons’ Mountain West Player of the Year, and was named a D1 All-American Second Team player. She was a three-time recipient of Mountain West-Scholar Athlete Award, alongside numerous other accolades that she received during her time on the Nevada softball team, and graduated in May with a degree in kinesiology.

Former catcher and team captain Katie Stith also made an appearance. Stith and her sister, Kristin, are often credited with helping build the team to where it is today. Katie joined the team in 2006, three years after softball was reinstated at the University of Nevada following a 13-year absence. Stith is currently a softball coach at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Kelly Smith Frost, a member of a 1980s-era Nevada softball team, also showed up to the diamond. Frost was named the Greenwave Female Co-athlete of the Year in 1983. Shetaught at schools in Battle Mountain and Fallon after her collegiate career, according to the Nevada Appeal. She currently serves as a Fallon city councilwoman.

In the third inning, the Wolf Pack led the game with a score of 7-0, but the alumnae were able to score four runs in the fourth inning.

The game ended in the fifth inning with a score of 11-4, with the current Wolf Pack team claiming the win.