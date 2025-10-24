Who Are the New Faces of Nevada Men’s Basketball?

(Derek Raridon/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Wolf Pack fans heading to Nevada Men’s Basketball games this 2025-2026 season will notice many unfamiliar faces on the court. After a 17-16 record finish that many considered a disappointing outcome from the Wolf Pack, the program saw a significant change in their roster. Losing six graduating seniors and many others in the transfer portal, the team welcomes a large number of new players, leaving fans asking- who are these newcomers and where did last year’s team go?

The 2024-2025 Season and Seniors

Nevada guards Kobe Sanders and Nick Davidson (Dominic Gutierrez/Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada started their season off strong, getting early wins in non-conference play at home, but struggled in big conference games, which led to an 8-12 conference record and placed them 7th overall in the Mountain West conference.

Six talented and reliable seniors left the team after this season including Kobe Sanders, Tré Coleman, Brandon Love, KJ Hymes, Daniel Foster and Xavier DuSell.

Sanders was one of Nevada’s top scorers averaging 15.8 points per game (ppg) and was the only Nevada player to get drafted in the 2025 NBA draft, drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Coleman stood out holding the all-time most starts in Nevada history in his 5 years there.

Love spent one year at Nevada, showcasing his strong interior difference and using his height to his advantage.

Hymes is another five-year veteran for Nevada that played in 31 games both his freshman and senior (fifth) year.

Foster, yet another five-year player at Nevada, was unable to play in many season games and ruled unavailable for the Mountain West Tournament due to a high ankle sprain injury. Foster signed with the Keilor Thunder for the NBL1.

DuSell, only playing one year at Nevada, is a Mountain West veteran who previously played for Fresno State and Wyoming, and became an All-Time Mountain West three-point leader.

Transfer Portal Trouble

The Nevada men’s basketball team against Fresno State (James Wolfgang Perez/ The Nevada Sagebrush)

Many notable players entered the transfer portal after the 2024–2025 season ended including second-team all-Mountain West selection Nick Davidson.

Davidson announced his transfer to Clemson after tying Sanders for the top scoring spot at Nevada averaging 15.8 points per game. Davidson’s little brother Blake Davidson originally committed to play at Nevada, but later committed to Clemson as well, shortly after his older brother’s transfer.

Another notable loss for Nevada was the transfer of Justin McBride. The sophomore forward quickly became a standout player midway through the season scoring a high of 19 points against Fresno State in February 2025. McBride will now continue his basketball career at James Madison University.

Four others who didn’t participate in the 2024–2025 season but were on Nevada’s roster transferred out as well.

Who’s New?

Newly acquired Nevada forward Elijah Price(left) with Fresno State vs. Nevada (James Wolfgang Perez/Nevada Sagebrush)

New players now rostered for Nevada include:

Elijah Price, a 6’9 forward from Long Beach, California. Price previously played at Fresno State University where he averaged 10.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Ethan Croley, a 6 ‘9 forward from San Antonio, Texas. Croley previously played for the Overtime Elite (OTE) league’s Diamond Doves team where he averaged 16.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game his second year there.

Vaughn Weems, a 6’5 guard from Federal Way, Washington. Weems is a freshman from Federal Way High School where he averaged 17.6 points and 10 rebounds per game his senior year.

Tayshawn Comer, a 6’1 guard from Indianapolis, Indiana. Comer previously played at the University of Evansville where he averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Corey Camper Jr., a 6’5 guard from Little Rock Arkansas. Camper Jr. previously played at the University of Texas at El Paso where he averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game.

Joel Armotrading, a 6 ’10 center from London, England. Armotrading previously played at UC Riverside where he averaged 5.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Myles Walker, a 5’10 guard from Riverside, California. Walker is a freshman coming from Eleanor Roosevelt High School where he averaged 12.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game his senior year.

Peyton White, a 6’6 guard from Encino, California. White is a freshman coming from Cespi Carmelite High School where he averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game his senior year.

Kaleb Lowery, a 6’8 forward from San Diego, California. Lowery previously played at The Master’s University where he averaged 19.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Chuck Bailey III, Amire Robinson, Jeriah Coleman and Tyler Rolison all stuck with Nevada after their time there last season and will be the only familiar faces on the team.

Nevada takes to Lawlor for the first time this season in an exhibition game against Eastern Washington, Saturday, October 25 at 1 p.m.

