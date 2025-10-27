Nevada Volleyball Sweeps Air Force for a Seventh Win

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Volleyball (7-13, 3-7) team swept the Air Force Falcons (11-11, 3-7) to secure their seventh win of the season on Saturday, Oct. 25.

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada set the tone early, starting the first set with an ace from libero/DS Summer Suppik.. The Pack maintained composure, taking the first set 25-15.

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Heading into the second set, the Pack held under pressure, digging for every point. Both outsider hitters Mckaley Herr and Haylee Brown accumulated five kills each, sealing the match at 26-24.

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Both teams traded blows as they entered the third set, but the Pack eventually regained control. Herr came in driving seven more kills, bringing her total to 13 for the match. Libero Kinsley Singleton led the defensive charge, picking up a total of 12 digs by the end of the match, and ending the third set 28-26.

The Pack’s next match will be away on Thursday, Oct. 30, against the New Mexico Lobos at 5:30 p.m.