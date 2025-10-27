Nevada Wins 16-0 Against Feather River College In Final Fall Ball Match

James Wolfgang Perez/The Nevada Sagebrush

Nevada Softball capped off its fall ball season with a 12-0 victory over the Feather River College Golden Eagles.

Ainsley Berlingeri got the start for the Pack, pitching her way to a clean first inning while striking out one batter and forcing two ground-outs. Utility player Matlyn Leetch led off the bottom of the first inning, working herself into a 2-2 count, and knocking a base hit into left field. The next batter, outfielder Rylie Haith, hit into a fielder’s choice that moved Leetch to second base. First baseman Katie Wetteland dug in next and, on a 3-1 count, smacked a ball over the left field fence for a home run, giving the Pack a 2-0 lead. The next two Nevada batters grounded out to end the inning.

Berlingeri took the mound at the top of the second, pitching with a lead. She proceeded to strike out the side, sending the match to the bottom half of the inning. Catcher Karolyn Glover led off the inning for the Pack, quickly drawing a walk. The next batter, infielder Anna Braukus, pulled a triple down the left field line into the corner, sending Glover home to make the score 3-0. With Braukus on third, infielder Gianna Serrano was able to slap a ground ball to the second baseman, scoring Braukus. After Leetch drew a walk, Haith crushed a ball up and over the left-center fence, extending Nevada’s lead to 6-0.

Heading into the third inning, Berlingeri took full advantage and pitched another 1-2-3 inning. The Wolf Pack left two women on base in the bottom half of the inning as Feather River pitched their first scoreless inning of the contest.

In the top of the fourth inning, Berlingeri retired all three batters she faced. In the bottom half of the inning, Wetteland pushed a ball to right field, where an error from the Golden Eagles’ right fielder scored another Nevada run, making the score 7-0. From there, a sacrifice fly sent Wetteland home, pushing the lead to 8-0.

The fifth inning saw the Pack score two more on a home run from utility player Maya Larsen, as Berlingeri finished her perfect outing.

Berlingeri was replaced by Hailey McLean to pitch the sixth inning. McLean began her day by fanning the first two batters she faced. The third hitter knocked a double into the right-center gap to end Nevada’s perfect bid. In the bottom of the sixth, infielder Haylee Engelbrecht sent a ball into right field for a base hit; from there, a throwing error scored one as Engelbrecht advanced to third. An error on a ground ball sent Engelbrecht over home plate, extending the Pack’s lead to 12-0.

The seventh inning saw the Pack score four more runs to bring the score to 16-0, ending the exhibition match and their fall ball season. Nevada Softball won’t take the field again until spring with the start of their regular season.