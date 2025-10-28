Misdemeanor Charges Filed Against Suspect in Relation to Campus Swan, Zeus

A memorial created by students for Zeus the swan shortly after he died in March 2025. (Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

John Geick was charged with a misdemeanor on March 5 for actions allegedly committed against Zeus, a male swan that resided at Manzanita Lake on the University of Nevada, Reno’s campus. Geick has been charged with violating NRS 574.100, commonly referred to as animal cruelty, and will appear in Reno’s Municipal Court on Nov. 6 for a bench trial, meaning the defendant has waived their right to a trial by jury. Motions were filed on Oct. 21 and Oct. 27 to dismiss the charge, though no decision has been made yet.

Court documents describe the charge as “Overdrive, Torture, Injure, Abandon or Starve Animal.” Geick is not being charged with killing the swan. Zeus was announced dead by UNR on March 5, and the results of a necropsy conducted by the Necropsy Services Group were announced in July. The necropsy found that the swan died of natural causes and showed no signs of trauma.

Zeus’ death sparked various rumors and allegations online, with students speculating on the anonymous social media app Yik Yak that fraternity members were responsible.

On Oct. 15, Channel 4 News was the first to report on the criminal charges filed against Geick. The new information came as a shock to the many who loved Zeus.

Joe Hart, an anchor for Channel 4, had this to say on his Facebook page regarding the investigation:

“While it was never announced publicly I did learn through a source that a video was obtained by UNR Police as part of their investigation into Zeus’s death. Despite multiple requests, the university has declined to release a copy of that video even though they confirmed to me that their investigation is now complete,” he said.

In a statement to the Nevada Sagebrush, UNR said that the video will become public record when Geick’s case in court is complete and reiterated the results of the necropsy that found Zeus died of natural causes.

UNR President Brian Sandoval announced recently that two new swans would be coming to reside in Manzanita Lake, and that the university would be ensuring their safety upon arrival.

