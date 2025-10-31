UNR Improv’s Hauntingly Hilarious Halloween Show

From flirtatious toilet gods in the back rooms to having a craving for rats, University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) Improv put on a show of outlandish skits and witty jokes.

UNR Improv took the stage for their Halloween Show at the Joe Crowley Student Union Theatre on Oct. 24 for a performance filled with spooky slapstick humor that made the audience erupt in irresistible laughter.

The cast of mismatched characters, including the Wicked Witch, Elphaba, a plague doctor, and Kiki’s Delivery Service strutted on stage; The cast truly embodied the spirit of Halloween as characters most people would not imagine interacting. Through fast-paced skits that switched plots and characters in a flash, the performers adeptly demonstrated their diverse, quick-witted humor throughout the show.

Photo by Angelina Merancio

Rhea Wojack, treasurer of UNR Improv, elaborated on the inner workings of the Halloween show. “Things are constantly changing and performers themselves have to justify what’s going on.” The hysterical contrast of what happened previously and what happened in the moment is what amused the audience and performers.

What made the show more captivating was jokes from the audience themselves; As UNR Improv says, “The more suggestions you shout out, the better the show will be.” The audience suddenly found themselves absorbed into the show, excitedly shouting out their own gags at the stage performers to act out: Batman hosting a radio station or having fights over a Hot Pocket. By incorporating wildly unexpected suggestions into the skits, the audience and performers alike couldn’t help laughing.

“We want to encourage people to think on the spot and to roll with the punches, because life isn’t going to be so simple,” Wojack expressed. “We just take it in a way that’s funny and silly, and no pressure.”

Photo by Angelina Merancio

The host of the show and UNR Improv’s Director of Production, student Valerie Heckler, described the Halloween-themed skits that they created for the show, like hiding dead bodies killed by an excavator, a callous neighbor encountering outlandish trick-or-treaters at her door or evil twins that switch personalities in an instant: “A lot of them are just player favorites,” she stated. “They got to choose which games they wanted to play.”

For UNR Improv, their shows are meant to not only make the audience laugh, but also for performers to play games and act out fun skits.

Heckler says that along with bringing laughter, UNR Improv also helps in building public speaking skills. “They’re able to be confident on stage, in front of other people, and it helps them better think on their feet and talk more clearly,” she said.

What would you do if you had to change from a mad scientist to the personification of England getting dumped by the U.S.? Improvising means having the ability to be adaptable and creative on the spot, which is precisely what UNR Improv succeeded in achieving.

Photo by Angelina Merancio

Performing with the intent to charm the audience with witty quips and one-liners, UNR Improv is passionate about comedy. But that’s not the only reason why they love it. Improv allows people to transform and take on another persona.

UNR Improv’s Vice President and Director of Outreach, Samuel Kahnke, shares what he loves about performing — to step into the role of a character that shocks, surprises and humors the audience. ”I’m just a silly guy on stage having a good ol’ time. Banter with the castmates and see what insane stuff people come up with, ‘cause it’s improv, so we do it on the spot,” he said.

For anyone that would like to support UNR Improv and continue watching their performances, they will be accepting donations on Giving Tuesday/Crowdfund Nevada on Nov. 3 through this website.

Later in the semester, UNR Improv will be hosting an autumn show on Nov. 21 and their Christmas-themed “XXX-mas Show” on Dec. 12.