Nevada Routs Louisiana Tech 77-50 in Home Opener

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Men’s Basketball team (1-0, 0-0) kicked off its season with a commanding 77-50 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1, 0-0).

In a postgame press conference, Nevada men’s basketball head coach Steve Alford said, “We don’t have an identity yet. It’s early, but we’re creating some really good habits defensively that I like with this team.”

Bailey wasted no time putting Nevada on the board, knocking down a free throw in the opening minute for the Pack’s first point of the season.

Moments later, Bailey turned a wild sequence into a highlight. After colliding with two Louisiana Tech defenders on a drive, he managed to flip the ball behind him to Corey Camper Jr., who converted the putback for three points.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack stayed hot early, jumping out to a 13-3 lead fueled by back-to-back threes from Bailey and Camper.

Nevada’s defense set the tone through the first half, holding Louisiana Tech to just 28% shooting from the field and 0-for-13 from three-point range. The Pack kept the Bulldogs scoreless for nearly seven minutes until Bulldog forward Sir Isaac Herron finally broke through with a mid-range jumper.

Nevada quickly answered with a jumper of its own, pushing the lead to 32-14 heading into the break.

Louisiana Tech opened the second half with a free throw from Avery Thomas II, but Nevada responded immediately. Less than forty seconds later, center Joel Armotrading dunked the ball to push the margin back to 16.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Despite a few offensive sparks from the Bulldogs, Nevada never lost control. Louisiana Tech finished 18-for-50 from the field as the Pack cruised to a 27-point victory.

Rebounding proved to be Nevada’s biggest edge, as the Pack dominated the glass by nearly 20 boards.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

“We missed like 30 shots, but we rebounded at 17 misses,” Alford said. “We haven’t had a team like that where we could average 14, 15 offensive rebounds…This is a team that is starting to show themselves that not just our bigs, but our guards are very good at rebounding as well.”

Bailey earned a Nevada Career high, scoring 24 points in the game, along with four rebounds and two assists, a key factor that helped guide the Wolf Pack to their opening win.

“I’ve been working all off-season, you know, just getting better at…just taking every day and getting better 1% every day,” Bailey said.

The Wolf Pack’s next test will be at home against the Pacific Tigers on Saturday, November 8th, at 7 p.m.