Nevada Volleyball Secures Decisive 3-0 Home Victory Against Fresno State

Nevada Women’s Volleyball (8-15, 4-9) got back on track against Fresno State (6-16, 2-10) on Nov. 6. Nevada beat Fresno State in three sets.

After losses against New Mexico and Grand Canyon University, the Wolf Pack led an invigorating home victory against the Bulldogs.

The Wolf Pack started strong with the first two kills made by opposite hitter Nicanora Clarke. Both teams fought hard, but libero Kinsley Singleton paved the way with two back-to-back aces to a lead of 14-10. Nevada outside hitter, Haylee Brown, led the rest of set one with seven kills, earning them a victory of 25-20.

After multiple timeouts in the second set, Fresno State appeared to lose momentum. At a score of 16-6, freshman starting outside hitter Kamryn Tifft further pushed Nevada’s lead with four kills. The Pack was able to capitalize on multiple errors by the Bulldogs to take the set 25-14.

The Bulldogs attempted a comeback during set three, but it was not enough. Fresno State’s right side hitter, Addison Haluska, made way with seven kills in set three, tying them 18-18. After multiple timeouts, Nevada and Fresno were close at 23-23, but Brown dealt the final blow with a decisive kill. Nevada won the third set 25-23.

The Wolf Pack’s next game will be against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 8, in the Virginia Street Gym.