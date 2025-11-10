Nevada Football Suffers Crushing 51-14 Defeat to Utah State

(Photo courtesy Nevada Athletics)

The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-8, 0-5) lost 51-14 as they traveled to face the Utah State Aggies in Logan, Utah. (5-4, 3-2 on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Aggies started with the ball and quickly set the tone, scoring in four plays thanks to a 53-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Bryson Barnes to wide receiver Brady Boyd.

After back-to-back Nevada punts, Utah State extended its lead to 17-0 with a rushing touchdown by running back Miles Davis and a 32-yard field goal by Tanner Rinker.

(Photo courtesy Nevada Athletics)

Chubba Purdy started off the Pack’s next drive with a successful quarterback keeper, but true freshman quarterback Carter Jones threw a pick-six to Aggies safety Brevin Hamblin, putting them up four scores in the first quarter, 24-0.

Utah State got its second interception of the game as Mataira Brown jumped the passing lane, which led to another Barnes passing touchdown, increasing their lead to 34-0.

AJ Bianco replaced Jones as the Pack’s quarterback; however, it didn’t make much of a difference. Utah State’s Davis scored with seven seconds left in the first half, boosting their advantage to 41-0.

Nevada began the second half in possession, but quickly punted the ball, giving possession back to Utah State. On the following drive, Barnes and Boyd connected again for a 21-yard touchdown to give them a 48-0 lead.

(Photo courtesy Nevada Athletics)

However, Purdy got the Pack on the board, as he found running back Caleb Ramseur for a 41-yard touchdown. They were able to score again on their next drive, as Purdy connected with tight end Jett Carpenter for a 31-yard touchdown catch, making the score 48-14.

Utah State’s Rinker kicked his third field goal of the game, which made for the final score, 51-14.

With this loss, Nevada extends their conference losing streak to 16 games, and continues to lead the nation in turnovers (24).

The Pack’s next challenge comes at home against the San Jose State Spartans at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.