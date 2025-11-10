Nevada Volleyball Falls 3-1 vs. San Jose State

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada Women’s Volleyball (8-16, 4-10) lost to San Jose State (11-14, 6-8) at home on Nov. 8. The Pack lost in four sets, with the Spartans sweeping the season series.

The teams traded points early in the first set, but San Jose State freshman libero Talita Goncalves went down with an injury when the score was tied at 17. Despite losing her for the rest of the set, the Spartans pulled ahead with two kills from sophomore middle blocker Learden Lee. Even without their libero, San Jose State pushed through and took the opening set 25-20.

The Pack continued to battle into the second set, with the first two kills made by outside hitters Kamryn Tifft and Nicanora Clarke. Goncalves returned for the rest of the three sets to help the Spartans extend their lead. Nevada’s outside hitter, Haylee Brown, attempted to close the gap with her four kills as an outside hitter, but it was not enough. The Wolf Pack lost the second set 25-21.

Nevada came back during the third set with a seven-point lead at 3-10. Two service aces by freshman setter Audrey Jensen allowed them to keep their momentum. The Spartans’ defensive specialist, Katie O’Sullivan, broke the Pack’s lead with an ace at 16-15, but it did not prevent a Spartan victory. The Wolf Pack won the third set 22-25.

After their loss, the Spartans dominated the fourth set with a thirteen-point lead at 21-8. Consecutive kills by outside hitters Naima Foster and Morgan Castaneda secured the Spartan victory. San Jose won the fourth set 25-12.

The Wolf Pack’s next game will be against the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, Nov. 13, in the Virginia Street Gym.