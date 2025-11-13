University Marketing Introduces Rebrand Plan at ASUN Senate

The Senate of the Associate Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN) received presentations from multiple on-campus departments and passed a single bill during their short meeting on Oct. 29, 2025.

The most notable event was a presentation given by the university’s marketing and communications office, in which the department briefed senators on the plan to make UNR more recognizable throughout the US.

They called it a “major brand initiative” and said they planned to launch a rebrand of the university in Fall 2026 after a year of research and testing the potential changes. Marketing said that students would be actively consulted as part of the rebranding process. The university hired the Las Vegas-based advertising agency R&R Partners to work with them on the rebrand, and the marketing department assured senators of their confidence in R&R’s capabilities.

A brief presentation was also given by Austin Daly of the university’s office of government and community engagement about their myriad of activities, which includes officially lobbying the state government on behalf of the university and running UNR’s dual credit program available in high schools across Nevada.

Daly said his office would continue to lobby for the university’s interests in the upcoming special legislative session that has been announced by Governor Joe Lombardo, but that they weren’t sure what that will look like because Lombardo has been vague about what he plans to address during the session. When the governor calls a special legislative session in Nevada, they alone set the agenda for the state senate and legislature.

Public comment was given by former ASUN College of Science Senator Emma Doty encouraging the senate to do everything within their power to help students facing food insecurity while SNAP benefits are on pause due to a lapse in funding during the federal government shutdown. The release of emergency SNAP funds was ordered by federal judges to help cover costs in November, but in Nevada, that only covers a third of the typical SNAP expenditure, and many will still go without benefits this month.

Legislation

“S.B.R. 93 – A Binding Resolution to Define the Duties and Liaison Positions of the Special Committee on Food Insecurity” codifies the committee’s focuses and sets guidelines for how the committee should pursue its goals. The resolution passed unanimously without questioning or debate.

