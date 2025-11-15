Hints of Home: Exploring Culture at UNR Through API Night Market

API Night Market is an annual October event hosted by the Multicultural Center at the University of Nevada, Reno. This tradition was created in 2022 to highlight the Asian and Pacific Islander communities at UNR and in the greater Reno community.

It mimics common night markets found throughout various Asian countries and exposes students to different Asian-interest clubs and organizations. API Night Market fosters an evening of education and belonging, regardless of background or identity.

The evening featured different performances that showcased traditional Asian dances, as well as modern hip-hop and K-pop routines.

Olivia Tsang, a member of Alpha Phi Gamma, an Asian-interest sorority, explained, “It was really heartwarming to see everyone be so interested in traditional dances.”

“It was also really sentimental, because another Asian fraternity, Lambda Psi Rho, did perform a traditional step performance in honor of one of their brothers who passed away, so it was really great to see them pay homage to their brother,” she continued.

Attendees of the event learned about the different cultures represented on campus and were able to witness the significance of their presence in the Reno community. The organizations detailed that the performances were part of their cultural traditions, and a great way to share their heritage with others.

“I feel like providing a space for students like that, and just showing up, shows that you want to immerse yourself into the conversation that’s happening,” student Suebin Hur said.

API Night Market also provided an array of different customary Asian and Pacific Islander foods. People browsed all the items available for purchase, including crinkle cookies and lucky Chinese knot keychains.

On the surface, API Night Market serves as a fun social event that highlights multicultural communities at UNR and in Reno, but its purpose and impact digs deeper than casual conversation.

Every aspect of this night contributes to supporting local communities and organizations and providing a safe space for students to learn and grow in diverse settings.

Small symbols and tokens allowed guests to learn about signature pieces of rich cultures, and all the proceeds from these purchases supported the organizations and their chosen philanthropies.

Alpha Phi Gamma partners with Safe Embrace, a domestic abuse treatment center in Reno, to fight against violence towards women. Tsang described the purpose of selling keychains and cookies: “I feel like that was a good way to represent our cultures, while also raising money, not just to support our organization, but to also give back to the community philanthropy, and help support women who have gone through that experience.”

“I think it gave a good insight into culture … and I feel like it was really good for the school to do community outreach and kind of bridge the students to the larger API community in Reno,” stated Hur.

Feeling alone and underrepresented can add a heavy weight to a student’s journey. Centers like the Multicultural Center on campus provide a stable sense of community and connection for students of different backgrounds.

Since 2007, UNR’s multicultural presence has grown to represent a multitude of backgrounds, ethnicities and identities.

The Asian Pacific Islander Student Services, through the Multicultural Center, hosts social events throughout the school year including the API Night Market, karaoke nights, Diwali celebrations, API movie nights and more.

These events encourage students to gather for a few hours of enjoyment, socialization and education on these essential communities within the UNR student body and the greater Reno area.