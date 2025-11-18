Nevada Volleyball Falls 3-1 vs. GCU in Final Home Match

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Volleyball team closed its final home match with a 3-1 loss to Grand Canyon University on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Virginia Street Gym. The night also marked senior debuts for middle blocker Bella Snyder and outside/opposite hitter Nicanora Clarke.

Nevada opened the first set with energy and sharp defense, creating opportunities for deep, decisive swings. Despite few attacking errors, outside hitter Haylee Brown led the way with five kills and a block. The Pack held their serve, executed at the net and posted five assisted blocks, overwhelming the Antelopes for a 25-10 win.

Both teams traded the pressure early in the second set, but Nevada’s offense struggled to stay in rhythm. The Pack committed 10 attack errors while trying to crack GCU defense. Setter Audrey Jensen and Clarke each recorded four kills, but Nevada couldn’t secure a block and dropped the set 25-21.

GCU controlled the third set, and Nevada couldn’t regain its footing. The offense steadied, but the Pack still couldn’t read the block effectively, falling 25-18.



Nevada fought to extend the match in the fourth set, pushing for every point. Brown added five more kills and Snyder contributed four. The Pack kept the pace, but GCU closed out the match 24-26.

Nevada finishes this season with two remaining road games. The Pack travels next to face the Boise State Broncos on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

