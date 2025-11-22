Editor’s Pinterest Picks of the Week

This week, the weather in Reno has finally taken a turn in favor of the holiday season. The fall was sweet and crisp, speckled with warm sunny days reminiscent of summer. But now, it’s time to embrace the chilly months to come.

The onset of chunky sweaters and scarves inspired me to ask University of Nevada, Reno students to submit their favorite moments of this autumn. This week’s picks feature activities, autumn recipes and campus scenery that encompass some of UNR’s fall highlights.

A Pop of Red

This student sent in a photo that playfully spotlights nature’s seasonal wardrobe change. Walking on campus during autumn is my favorite because I get to soak up all the rusty colors. As a Las Vegas native, I admire the UNR campus for all the raw beauty it has to offer – it was one of the main reasons why I decided to go to college in Reno.

This photo feels like nature’s way of playing hide-and-seek. It feels like a child hiding behind a mother’s skirt when meeting someone new. You can see just enough of what the weather is promising; but it is still stringing you along so you hold out for the final result.

A pop of red is a recurring theme I noticed this fall. Whether it is red nails against a brown outfit, a burgundy scarf or maroon glasses frames, this hint of red has a way of showing itself during autumn.

Charcuterie Party

Charcuterie boards are one of my guilty pleasures. A student submitted this photo from a Thanksgiving-themed party they recently attended. Every element in this photo screams autumn comfort: the mini pumpkins, the perfect cheese cubes, the addition of green grapes as a subtle contrast.

Charcuterie is one of the easiest party foods to craft and prepare for a gathering. Without the constraints of a set size and specificities, you can be as creative as you want. These boards also come in a wide range of prices, so if your budget is tighter, you can still create a simple yet delicious and cost-effective board to share.

Floral arrangements complement these spreads beautifully. I like to think that bouquets are nature’s charcuterie boards. You can combine a variety of different flowers and fillers to create an arrangement that suits your every desire. Accompanying both flowers and food is a chic and elegant way of presenting your creations at gatherings.

Wolf Pack Game Day

One of the best fall traditions is simply attending or watching football games. American football is a staple of the season and is a great way to bring people together. Even those who aren’t big fanatics of the game can find some element of football that resonates with them.

Football is a major part of UNR’s school spirit and the student section certainly reflects that; The energy remains high in times of wins or losses. The most recent football game showcased the soul of the student body, radiating enthusiasm and joy as Nevada football brought UNR a victorious 55-10 win.

Even the cheer and stunt teams and the marching band emphasize that classic fall school atmosphere. They provide different forms of entertainment to audiences that hit different niches and interests outside of the game. There is something for everyone within the experience of a football game, and this student submission reminds us to appreciate each one.

College Friendly Recipes

Now that most UNR students live on their own, easy homemade recipes likely live among the top searches in their internet history. We take inspiration from our friends, family and other influencers for weekly meal plans. One student took inspiration from their favorite fast food dinner: a Chipotle-style chicken bowl.

Going out to eat can add up, so this student de-constructed their go-to order and bought the ingredients at the grocery store. This recreation looks just as good as the real deal, and may be even healthier than the original.

This student replication serves as a reminder that we really do have McDonald’s (or Chipotle, in this case) at home, and it isn’t difficult to make. Dinner doesn’t have to be stressful or pricey to be nutritious and delicious. Let your creativity explore outside of ramen and 2-minute microwave dinners this fall. I challenge you to try one new and easy recipe this week and share!

Sunset on the Library

Our final student-submitted Pinterest pick of the week is a peaceful sunset over the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center, or informally, the library. As we start to slow our routines for the oncoming of winter weather, we have more time to appreciate the scenic spots on campus. The baby pink skies touching the library’s domes is an element that would have inspired the greatest and most humble of artists. The beauty of the UNR campus is something that most of our student body can agree on; Sunsets remind students to look up from their phones for a minute and admire the constance of the natural world. This sky-bound spectacle occurs almost daily, but there are certain evenings when they appear particularly special. This photo captures one of those days.

Our time at UNR is limited, and pictures like these encourage me to slow my power walk to a stroll and immerse myself in our campus environment. The sunset over the library is yet another nudge to stop and smell the roses (and take a picture of the sky).