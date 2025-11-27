Can Nevada Football Beat UNLV? Yes.

(Maddie Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada hasn’t beaten UNLV since the 2021 season, and up until two weeks ago, it looked as if the Wolf Pack was destined for the same fate this year. But after two consecutive conference victories, a 55-10 blowout over San Jose State and a 13-7 nail-biter against Wyoming, many are wondering if the Pack could beat their biggest rival next weekend. My verdict: Yes.

Nevada hasn’t had their best season, starting off 1-8 and losing six straight games going into their match against SJSU, but that’s where the tide turned for Nevada’s season. Since then, the Pack has outscored opponents 68-17 while picking up their first conference wins in two years.

On the other hand, UNLV’s season has been quite the opposite, touting a 9-2 record with an average margin of victory of nearly eight points under first-year Head Coach Dan Mullen. Their two losses? 7-3 New Mexico and 6-4 Boise State.

So why do I think Nevada still has a chance against conference front-runner UNLV? Their offense. Dormant for the majority of the season, the Wolf Pack’s ground game has woken up in the last two games, rushing for 218 yards and 213 yards respectively. Running back Caleb Ramseur has led the way, rushing for 216 yards over the two-game win streak. Especially going up against a UNLV defense that has struggled all year, the Nevada ground attack may have a chance to control possession and the score.

UNLV’s defense has allowed 29 points per game up to this point in the season, one of the worst marks in the conference. The Rebels allowed 48 points to Air Force on Oct. 11, while giving up 428 rushing yards. Air Force is probably UNLV’s most comparable opponent to Nevada, since both teams sport similar playstyles. Nevada giving up six rushing touchdowns to the Falcons could be indicative of what this upcoming game may hold.

If Nevada is going to pull off a win in their final game, they are going to have to limit turnovers. While leading the nation in giveaways, the Pack has only lost the ball once over the last two weeks. When the Nevada offense is limiting takeaways, their chances of winning improve exponentially.

This is especially true for true freshman quarterback Carter Jones, who has been spectacular at times. Jones earned Mountain West Freshman Of The Week honors for his play against San Jose State, going 16-19 through the air while also tossing two touchdowns. The season hasn’t been all positive for Jones, though; he threw three interceptions against Boise State and another two against Utah State. Still, a clean game from Jones could be trouble for the Rebel defense.

The Wolf Pack’s defense will also be vital to the team’s performance this weekend. The defensive unit has been dominant as of late, holding an explosive San Jose offense to just 10 points. The Wolf Pack contained the nation’s leading passer, San Jose’s Walker Eget, to just 74 yards, while also forcing three interceptions.

Nevada’s defensive group has also had their fair share of low points this year, giving up 51 points to Utah State just a few weeks ago; it’s just a matter of which defense UNLV will face this Saturday – the group that holds Wyoming to just one score, or the group that gives up 44 points to San Diego State.

The final advantage the Wolf Pack will have against the heavily-favored Rebels: the game’s location at home in Reno. A home crowd and a projected temperature of around 40 degrees at kickoff could bode well for the Pack against their rival from the south.

UNLV is playing for a spot in the Mountain West Conference Championship, and Nevada may just have the chance to be the spoiler.

The battle for the Fremont Cannon kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, at Mackay Stadium.