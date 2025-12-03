Nevada Football Announces Coaching Dismissals

(Maddie Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

On Monday afternoon, Nevada Football’s Head Coach Jeff Choate announced a slew of coaching changes following the conclusion of the team’s season on Saturday.

Offensive Coordinator David Gilbertson, Wide Receiver Coach James Price, and Senior Offensive Analyst Matt Wade have all been relieved of their duties, per a statement released by the University.

“I want to thank David, James, and Matt for their hard work and dedication to our program, and wish them the best moving forward. Unfortunately, our offensive production this season was not up to our standard, and I made the decision that change is necessary,” Choate said in the statement.

The changes come following a 3-9 season for the Wolf Pack, picking up two late-season conference victories after starting 1-8.

All three of the coaches who were released come from the offensive side of the ball. This is no coincidence, as the Nevada offense scored a measly 17.58 points per game this past season, good for a second-to-last title in the Mountain West Conference. The Pack’s offense also turned the ball over 27 times this season, second most in the country behind Florida Atlantic University with 29 turnovers.

Nevada’s passing game was the main problem with the offense over the 2025 season, though, throwing for the 11th most yards in the conference, only 42 yards ahead of Air Force’s infamous option-style offense.

Gilbertson leaves Nevada after spending two seasons with the team, one as the quarterback coach and one as the offensive coordinator. Gilbertson was elevated to offensive coordinator last offseason, following the departure of Matt Lubick, who left to become co-offensive coordinator at Kansas. In Gilbertson’s year as the offensive lone playcaller, the group charted conference lows in both yards and touchdowns.

Price and Wade both leave Nevada following their second season as staff, while Choate will return for his third year as head coach for the Wolf Pack during the 2026 season.