Nevada Holds Off UC San Diego 76-70 in Nail-Biting Finish

After a 1-1 performance in the 2025 Acrisure Series, the Nevada men’s basketball team (6-3, 0-0) returned home to face off against the UC San Diego Tritons (7-1, 0-0) on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

The Tritons scored first when forward Bol Dengdit worked through Nevada defenders for a layup.

Nevada answered quickly. Guard Corey Camper Jr. grabbed a defensive rebound to set the tempo, and guard Tayshawn Comer buried an early three. Forward Elijah Price followed with another triple, and Camper knocked down a corner three to keep the Pack rolling.

UCSD fought back by attacking the paint. Price responded with Nevada’s first 2-point bucket at the rim, but forward Leo Beath finished an up-and-under while being fouled by Price to push the Tritons ahead 12-11 in the first seven minutes.

The lead did not last. Forward Ethan Croley and guard Vaughn Weems each scored at the rim to continue the early back-and-forth.

Guard Myles Walker found forward Peyton White for a lay-in to extend the Pack’s advantage, and a Weems steal followed by a hard slam brought the crowd to its feet, closing out a 9-0 run.

Walker floated in a shot off his back foot, Comer fed White for another floater, and Camper stepped back for a deep three as Nevada built a 27-16 lead with seven minutes left in the half.

Missed free throws slowed the Pack late, going just 1-of-5 from the line and letting UCSD creep back, but Nevada found a few floaters to keep the edge. Two steals from Walker and Weems in the final minute helped the Pack take a 35-27 lead into halftime.

Nevada spread the scoring evenly, with Weems, White, and Comer each posting six points as the team shot 50 percent from the field.

Guard Chuck Bailey III opened the second half by sinking a corner three. Nevada continued to pressure UCSD at the rim, clearing defensive boards and turning them into transition points. Price kicked one out to Comer to steady the lead.

Both teams traded contested layups before UCSD chipped away. Guard Alex Chaikin eventually hit an open corner three to give the Tritons a 47-46 advantage.

Price took the lead back with a long jumper. Weems added a midrange bucket and then sank his first three of the night, giving Nevada a 55-51 cushion with eight minutes left.

Comer drilled a deep three, Price finished at the rim, and another Comer triple, followed by a leaping Camper layup, pushed Nevada ahead 67-60 with three minutes remaining.

UCSD answered with late threes from Beath and Chaikin to cut the lead to two. White converted two free throws in the final minute for a 70-66 edge, but a loose-ball scramble allowed forward Emanuel Prospere to score at the rim and trim the lead again.

Comer missed a late free throw, and Price, fouled after grabbing a defensive board, missed both of his attempts, but White pulled down the offensive rebound to keep possession alive.

Camper was fouled on the inbounds and sank two clutch free throws to push the lead to four. He was fouled again on Nevada’s final two possessions and hit all four attempts to seal the 76-70 win.

Camper led the Pack with 15 points and shot a team-best 7-of-8 from the line. Nevada finished 13-of-22 at the stripe.

After the game, Nevada head coach Steve Alford highlighted the team’s composure in the final minute.

“I thought Peyton made as big a play in the game as the made free throws,” Alford said. “It gave us possession to where they had to foul again. Our freshman made big plays.”

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge will come on the road as they travel to take on the Washington State Cougars (3-6, 0-0) on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.