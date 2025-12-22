Nevada Football Names Brett Bartolone Offensive Coordinator

(Maddie Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

After searching for a new play-caller after the previous coordinator, David Gilbertson, was fired, Nevada football has announced Brett Bartolome as the new offensive coordinator.

Bartolone most recently served as the pass game coordinator for the Colorado Buffaloes under Head Coach Deion Sanders. He belonged to the Colorado program for three seasons.

Bartolone is no newcomer to Mackay Stadium though, serving as an offensive analyst for the Pack during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In Bartolone’s two seasons with Nevada, the offense averaged 30.8 and 35.7 points per game, respectively. In 2021, the Pack sported the 17th highest scoring offense in the FBS play.

Following his stint with the Wolf Pack, Bartolone joined Jackson State, then led by Sanders, as the offensive coordinator in the spring of 2022.

In his lone season with the Tigers, Bartolone guided the group’s offense to 490 total points, good for first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Following Jackson State’s 12-1 season, Bartolone followed Sanders to Colorado, where he joined the Buffaloes as a wide receivers coach.

As an offensive assistant at Colorado, Bartolone helped lead the Buffalos to a 9-4 record in 2024, where the team finished 25th in the final AP poll. Wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter also took home the Heisman trophy for the Buffaloes that same season.

Bartolone was also the head offensive play-caller for the Buffaloes in the final four games of the 2025 season. Colorado went winless over this stretch, averaging 17.5 points per game.

Nevada Head Coach Jeff Choate welcomed Bartolone back to Reno with the following statement:

“I’m very excited about Coach Bartolone joining our staff. Brett did a fantastic and very thorough job in the intense search we did for our next offensive coordinator, and he rose to the top among a number of very, very experienced candidates. His ability to teach, communicate, connect and recruit stood out loud and clear. He’s a winner, he’s a grinder, he understands this place and I feel he can drive us to new heights on the offensive side of the ball. I think it’s going to be a dynamic offense – it’s going to feature a little bit more passing than what we’ve had in the past, and I think that Brett’s going to be able to put together a plan week in and week out that can allow us to reach our program’s goal to win a Mountain West championship.”