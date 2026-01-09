New year, new me? But…maybe in a different way.

The start of a new year always prompts us to come up with innovative ways to change ourselves. The looming question of ‘How can I rebrand myself?’ sneaks its way into our underlying thoughts and actions during the transitional days into the new year.

Instead of sticking to the classic resolution-style plans that never seem to stick, opting for a more straightforward list consisting of the “ins” and “outs” for the new year has become a well-known trend. The concept is simple: label what you plan on rejecting or welcoming into your life for the next 365 days.

We asked University of Nevada, Reno students for some of their ins and outs for 2026, and here is what they said:

“My in for 2026 is side quests. Out is Nicki Minaj.”

Chloe Easler, sophomore

“In: going out to the movies. Out: oversleeping.”

James Wolfgang Perez, junior

“In: photobooth pics. My out is disco balls with cowboy hats.”

Olivia Tsang, sophomore

“One of my ‘ins’ is being more organized. I think I can really benefit from being more intentional in where I invest things like my times and money and also keeping track more of my daily plans and routines. One of my ‘outs’ is making excuses. I feel like a lot of times there’s something I want to do, but I just end up making an excuse for not doing it with small things.”

Cami Quintanar Garcia, sophomore

“Oh! Yuri is ‘in,’ Labubus are ‘out’, and I will die on that hill.”

Caydie Tampac, freshman

“Okay, ‘in’ is being more productive. ‘Out’ is snoozing alarms.”

Maddie Gomes, sophomore

“I think my ‘out’ is trying to be ‘cool and mysterious’ and my ‘in’ is being authentically yourself and showing off the weird side of yourself openly.”

Kelsea Frobes, senior

As for my own ins and outs, I am bringing in more whimsy and my out is not drinking enough water.

The ins and outs list is a less complicated way of navigating change in the new year. It is a more relaxed approach towards change and personal growth, and can be as silly or serious as you choose.

Whether you choose to reject Labubus or societal pressures, the ins and outs of your year still cater to you; They offer a modified way to achieve goals without strict tracking and performative behavior.

Often, the first weeks of the new year are exactly that: performative. You pretend to enjoy the gym, organic eating and lessened screen time. For some, this becomes the new normal, and their resolution is achieved. The rest of us feel a sense of failure when our goals drop off the priority list.

Thousands of articles detail how to set realistic goals and how to accomplish your new year’s resolutions, but all the supposed tips and tricks to stick with the resolutions you make can feel like a swarm of noise. By creating an easy list of ins and outs, you redirect your focus from hard end goals by a certain deadline to a forgiving redistribution of priorities.