Nevada Routs SJSU 87-54

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada men’s basketball team (14-5, 6-2) secured a runaway win, 87-54, against the San Jose State Spartans (6-12, 1-7) at home on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Both teams started trading off points back and forth, but the momentum quickly shifted for Nevada following a 3-point shot from guard Corey Camper Jr. and a dunk by guard Peyton White.

Camper Jr. hit another three, followed by a Spartan three from forward Adrian Myers. The Pack had a fast break to tag on 2 more points from guard Tayshawn Comer, putting them at a 15-8 lead.

San Jose State kept it close by making a free throw and scoring a layup on a fastbreak. Nevada built on this momentum as forward Kaleb Lowery hit a 3-point shot, followed by another 2 points.

The Spartans attempted to get their offense rolling after a made three by guard Jermaine Washington, but the Pack answered with a three of their own from Lowery.

Nevada continued to be successful as guard Amire Robinson scored consecutive back-to-back threes, and guard Chuck Bailey III added three more points to the board with a second-chance bucket.

During the remainder of the first half, the teams exchanged shots and stops, but ultimately, Nevada had the momentum as they went into the half, 39-26.

Going into the second half, San Jose State had a hard time shutting down Nevada’s offense while trying to connect on shots of their own.

The Pack was able to add a3-pointer by Comer onto their lead, as well as a layup by guard Vaughn Weems. The Spartans followed with a 2-pointer and a free throw by Washington, pushing the score to 47-31.

Following the points made by Washington, Nevada went on an 8-0 run, putting San Jose State at a 22-point deficit; The Pack continued with their lead with another 6-0 run.

Missing their three leading scorers due to injury, the Spartans struggled to keep up with Nevada’s offense.

The Pack dealt its final blow to the Spartans with a tip-dunk from center Christopher Baudreau, firing up the crowd and ending the game, 87-54.

The Pack will take on the New Mexico Lobos (14-4, 5-2) in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m.