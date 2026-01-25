Nevada Loses Heartbreaker 80-74 to New Mexico

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team (14-6, 6-3) traveled on the road to take on their conference opposition, the New Mexico Lobos (16-4, 7-2) on Saturday, Jan. 24.

The home of the Lobos, “The Den,” has been a feared venue for teams across the nation this season. Coming into the game, the Lobos were undefeated at home with a record of 11-0.

Nevada got on the board first, via a 3-pointer by star forward Elijah Price. However, the scoring was dormant for both sides in the opening five minutes. The teams combined for a 1/13 scoring slump before Pack guard Corey Camper Jr. got the game’s next basket.

The teams began trading baskets, but Price pulled the Wolf Pack ahead 12-8 with his second made three of the game.

New Mexico’s JT Rock, Tajavis Miller and Antonio Chol capitalized on Nevada turnovers and mistakes, giving the hosts their second lead of the game, 14-12.

Tayshawn Comer temporarily gave Nevada’s lead back through an and-one opportunity, but New Mexico forward Tomislav Buljan and Chol combined for five quick points.

Comer then made a 3-pointer, but that was quickly nullified by Lobos’ freshman guard Uriah Tenette, who made two 3-pointers of his own.

Nevada’s Vaughn Weems, Camper Jr., and Peyton White combined on a 6-0 scoring run, giving the Pack back the lead 32-31 going into the media timeout.

The first half ended with the Lobos taking back the lead, 36-35, via a last-minute free throw by Tenette.

Nevada came out of the break on fire, going on a 8-0 run, to extend their largest lead of the night. However, the Lobos fought back with two 3-pointers by freshman guard Jake Hall.

The game continued back-and-forth through the entirety of the second half, until eight minutes remaining in the half when Tenette scored to tie the game at 57.

Buljan converted an and-one to give the Lobos the lead for the first time in the half. Their lead remained slim, by way of a scoring flurry by Comer and Camper Jr.

New Mexico went on a 7-0 run in the closing minutes to put the game out of reach for the Pack. Despite late threes by Weems and Camper Jr., the game ended 80-74 in favor of the Lobos.

Camper Jr. led the way in scoring for the Pack, with 20 points; Hall was the Lobos’ highest scorer with 18 of his own.

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge comes at home against the Grand Canyon University Antelopes, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.