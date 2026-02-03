Nevada Falls Just Short against Boise State in Overtime, 91-87, Despite Late Regulation Heroics 

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Wolf Pack (16-7, 8-4) traveled on the road to face the Boise State Broncos (14-9, 6-6) on Feb. 3, 2026.

The Pack looked to keep momentum rolling after two thrilling home wins against Grand Canyon and UNLV this past week.

However, Nevada started off on the wrong foot, letting Boise State jump to a quick 8-3 lead via a flurry of scoring by Drew Fielder and Dylan Andrews.

Elijah Price was able to answer on the next possession for the Wolf Pack, but that was swiftly negated by a 6-0 Broncos scoring run.

Broncos guard Spencer Ahrens made a 3-pointer to extend the hosts lead to double digits, 19-8, but that was short-lived, as Tyler Rolison responded for the Pack.

Over the next three minutes, Fielder and Andrews once again led Boise State’s quick-firing offense, leading them on 11-0 run, extending the lead to 20, pushing the score to 30-10.

Nevada coach Steve Alford called for a timeout, looking to flip the script. Corey Camper Jr. checked back into the game and converted a 4-point play on the following possession.

The teams began trading buckets, but good mid-range play by Camper Jr. was able to cut the deficit in half, making the score 35-25 with two minutes remaining in the half.

Andrew Meadow and Pearson Carmichael scored two baskets in quick succession for the Broncos, but a three from Camper Jr. cut the gap to 11 before the half.

Nevada came out of the locker room with spirit, with Tayshawn Comer scoring nine seconds into the half and Camper Jr. taking advantage of a Boise State turnover to put them in striking distance.

Boise State didn’t take this early half scoring kindly, as Javan Buchanan, Andrews and Meadow all contributed to extend their lead back up to 14.

Camper Jr. maintained his scoring pace by knocking down two triples in a row, but this scoring was again answered by Broncos forward Dominic Parolin, who made two shots of his own. Parolin then converted an and-one opportunity to increase the Broncos lead to 15.

After a Wolf Pack timeout, Comer, Camper Jr and Chuck Bailey III came out on fire, combining for 12 points in a 12-0 scoring run.

Just like that, the Broncos only led by three, and the game was back in balance for Nevada. However, the Broncos’ Andrews drove to the basket and scored to make it a two-score game once again.

With eight minutes to play in the half, Comer made back-to-back threes to give the Pack their first lead of the night, 63-62.

The teams traded scores until Buchanan made a three to extend the Bronco lead to four, pushing the score to 75-71 with less than two minutes in the match.

After a missed Wolf Pack free throw from Price, Buchanan had the chance to make it a two-score game, and converted both free throws to put the Broncos up by five, 77-72.

Price answered with a lay-in, but Buchanan came up in the clutch again, making both of his free throws, maintaining Boise State’s 5-point cushion with 16 seconds to go.

With single digits on the clock, Nevada forward Vaughn Weems made a clutch three to cut the lead to two, 79-77.

The Wolf Pack were able to foul with five seconds on the clock and were eager to take advantage of any Broncos’ mistakes.

Meadow stepped up to the line, a prolific scorer from the free throw line, who shot 84% from the charity stripe last season.

Meadow missed the first shot, then also missed the second.

Price was able to snatch the rebound with three seconds to go and quickly spring an outlet pass to Comer, who cut through three Boise State defenders, getting the floater to fall as the clock expired and sending the game into overtime tied at 79.

Meadow redeemed his errors to start the extra frame, scoring within 10 seconds to give Boise State an early overtime lead. Camper Jr. and Buchanan both traded buckets, but Andrews was able to give the Broncos a 4-point lead halfway through the period.

Camper Jr. got a second-chance basket, and Price knocked down two free throws to once again tie the game, this time at 85.

However, Andrews delivered under pressure for the Broncos, hitting a dagger three that the Pack could not overcome.

After Andrews made free throws in clutch time, the game ended 91-87 in favor of Boise State.

Corey Camper Jr. was again the leading scorer for the Pack, with 35 points, eclipsing his recent regular-season record of 32 that he achieved in their last game against UNLV. Dylan Andrews led the way with 25 points of his own for the Broncos.

The Wolf Pack’s next matchup comes at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m.