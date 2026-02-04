ASUN Senate Appoints New Business Senator

The Senate of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN) considered two candidates for the vacant College of Business senate seat during their meeting on Jan. 28.

Two candidates proffered themselves for the seat: Abdullah Khan and Michael Nubel. Khan, an international student, pointed to his previous experience managing money for a timber company, and said he would bring a business-minded approach to the senate. Nubel, an ASUN intern, brought up the multiple bills he’d already drafted for the senate, and said he’d help students to find a home in the College of Business.

During discussion, the majority of senators said they favored Nubel because of his familiarity with ASUN and connections within the College of Business, though some senators noted they saw value in bringing the perspective of an international student to the senate table.

Nubel received 14 votes while Khan received three, and Nubel was sworn in as the newest senator for the College of Business.

Other Notable Information