Nevada Football Announces Six New Recruits

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, Nevada Football head coach Jeff Choate took to the microphone to announce six new high school recruits for the Pack.

The first new member of the Union, Mekai Smith, is a Bay Area running back who stands a sturdy 6 feet 1inch tall and weighs 225 pounds.

“This is a guy that is a freak. He is an athletic freak,” Choate said. “He scored 53 touchdowns last year, averaged 17.7 yards per carry. This guy is a very talented young man, a tremendous athlete.”

The Pack’s next signing was wide receiver Perrion Williams, a San Francisco native. Williams was named first team all-conference during his senior year of high school.

“He can play outside receiver, he’s got good speed, he’s got exceptional ball skills. I actually think he could probably play on defense too,” Choate said. “He’s a guy that I think in a normal cycle, we probably don’t get this guy… Go back six-seven years ago, this guy already signed somewhere else. He was available and we felt like we couldn’t pass him up.”

Nevada’s third signing of the morning was Darren Schmitt, a tight end out of Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington. Originally committed to Boise State, Schmitt flipped his commitment to Arizona before eventually becoming available again, where Choate and his staff ultimately signed him.

“He’s an especially unique talent. He is a guy that, again, what we’re doing on offense, I think is a flex tight end,” Choate said. “He’s wired the right way, and he’s, I think, very appreciative of the opportunity he’s going to get here, and we expect big things from him.”

Fourth on the signing day list was Pita Takafua, a defensive lineman from Sloan Canyon High School in the Las Vegas area. Takafua also won a state championship in wrestling.

“He is explosive. He’s a run stopper. He’s not tall in stature but he’s long and powerful,” Choate said. “I love that state champion wrestler pedigree that he has in terms of understanding leverage and being a willing competitor… He’s also got an infectious personality, and he’s going to bring a lot to our locker room. He’s a really fun kid to be around, and we’re super excited to have him.”

The Pack’s fifth recruit was Nevada native Coy Jones, a defensive back from Elko High School. Jones scored touchdowns five different ways his senior year of high school.

“I think he’s going to have an opportunity to compete early as a punt returner,” Choate said. “We’re probably going to start him off on defense, have him play star nickel… I think he had a strong desire to be at Nevada.”

The Wolf Pack’s final signing of the morning was Evan Williams, a player from Green Valley High School in Henderson, Nevada. He does not have a designated position at this time. Williams totaled 903 yards and six touchdowns during his senior season with the Gators.

“I see him as a true athlete,” Choate said. “I think this guy could play safety, he could play star nickel, slot receiver. He’s a big, big athlete, probably could play at running back. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands. I’m just like, super, super excited about this guy.”

Nevada also announced defensive lineman James Gillespie, a transfer from Sacramento State, though he was not covered in the press conference.