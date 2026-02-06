Six Local Athletes Commit to Nevada Football Program

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

As the new semester kicks off, Nevada football is making moves locally with a fresh wave of talent already committing to the program. Of the 19 players in the University’s latest recruiting class, six come directly from local high schools.

Here’s what to know about the recent signees:

Running back and offensive linebacker for Reed High School, Bronwyn Rios, is ranked 10th in the state and second in the 5A Northern Division with 1,168 rushing yards. After receiving an offer from both Nevada and Northern Arizona University, he committed to Nevada on Feb. 2nd, 2025

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School quarterback, Brandon Mann, currently ranks eighth in the state and second in the 5A Northern Division with 2,384 passing yards. Despite receiving multiple offers from other Division I programs like Washington State and Virginia Tech, Mann declared his commitment to Nevada on June 16, 2025.

Wide receiver and defensive back for Damonte Ranch High School, Amari Nash, ranks 54th in the state and sixth in the 5A Northern Division with 511 receiving yards. After offers from both Nevada and Colgate University, he committed to Nevada on June 28, 2025.

Wide receiver and defensive back for Bishop Manogue, Joey Thomas, is ranked in Nevada’s top five and second in the 5A Northern II Division with 457 return yards. After offers from both Nevada and Brigham Young University, Thomas signed with Nevada on Sept. 24th.

Bishop Manogue kicker, Kyle Nelson, ranks second in Nevada and number one in the 5A Division with eight field goals. Nelson is one of the most recent local signees, committing to Nevada on Nov. 13th, 2025.

With mass departures from upperclassmen in the transfer portal, Nevada football will look to retool its roster through new program recruits, who they hope will make a strong impact during the 2026 season.