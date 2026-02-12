Nevada Takes Care of Air Force 76-59 in Conference Victory

(Adam Drazba/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada women’s basketball (8-16, 4-10) beat Air Force (11-13, 5-9) 76-59 on Wednesday. Feb. 11.

From the get-go Nevada was hot, scoring their first basket off a short hook from forward Amelia Raidaveta. From there, the Pack scored three straight baskets, starting the game up 8-0.

“The coaches really emphasized for us to start strong,” guard Izzy Sullivan said. “I thought we did a great job being the aggressors, especially against Air Force, who are super aggressive as a team.”

Air Force scored their first points nearly five minutes into the first quarter off a 3-pointer from guard Keelie O’Hollaren.

The made shot did little to slow down Nevada, though, as the Pack ripped off five straight points, highlighted by a three from Sullivan.

Nevada remained hot for the rest of the first quarter, scoring another seven points to end the quarter in the lead 20-10.

The second quarter opened similarly to how the first ended- with the Pack scoring. This time, guard Ahrray Young knocked down a three. On the very next possession, Nevada forward Makayla Carter drew a foul while making a layup, giving herself an and-one opportunity, which she converted.

(Adam Drazba/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada’s streak continued from there, extending their lead to 13 points with 3:30 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons began to close the gap before half, going on a 7-2 run to put the score at 34-26 at the half.

The Pack started the second half off quickly as Sullivan drove into the lane for a layup.

From there, the Nevada defense took over, forcing four straight missed shots from Air Force before a timeout was called. Air Force continued to struggle on offense, missing eight of their next nine field goal attempts.

Following the timeout, the Pack picked up where they left off as forward Kendra Hicks made a layup. On the next possession, guard Britain Backus laced a skyscraping 3-pointer to put her team up by 14.

The third quarter concluded with Nevada leading 52-38.

Nevada extended their lead throughout the fourth quarter, going up by 17 after a 3-pointer from Carter.

Sullivan all but sealed the game when she drilled a 3-pointer while being fouled, and converted the free throw to make it a four-point play. Sullivan led Nevada in scoring with 17 points.

“I really just credit my teammates wanting, like, to share the ball for each other,” Sullivan said. “I thought we were really focused, wanting to execute… Then I just run the play, and if I’m in the position to shoot it, I’ll shoot it.”

(Adam Drazba/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Pack’s next challenge will come against San Diego State (19-4, 13-1) on Feb. 14 at home.