Five Ways to Love Your Friends on Galentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is arguably the most awaited day of the year for romantics, with bouquets of pale pink roses, boxes of chocolate-covered strawberries and the opportunity to show your love to those you cherish — and no one deserves your love more than your best friends.

February isn’t simply for couples. The season of love is for everyone who has a soulmate — romantic or platonic. Single or not, “Galentine’s” is the perfect chance to spoil your gal pals and shower them with all your love. What better way to do it than by hosting a Galentine’s gathering? If you’re not sure where to start, invite your friends over and try these Galentine’s activities.

Secret Cupid

Calico Critter Bouquet

Hello Kitty and Snoopy Bouquet

Blind Box Bouquet

Secret Santa with a Valentine’s Day twist! But instead of presents, it’s a beautiful bouquet. Jot down all of your friends’ names and have everyone randomly draw one. Whoever’s name you pull, arrange a bouquet to their liking. If you’re open to being more creative, you can add more than just your friend’s favorite flowers; Calico Critters, Smiski blind boxes, plushies or simply their favorite candies are a few good additions your friends might love. Once everyone has a bountiful bouquet in their arms, reveal who your Secret Cupid is to each other!

The Sweetest Potluck

https://pin.it/XopmzTbLw

https://pin.it/5Yw6GcH95

There’s no better day to divulge in desserts than on Sweetheart’s Day. Cookies and brownies are a classic, but adding a Valentine’s spin on your favorite recipes can add a touch of festive fun to any sweet treat. Strawberry bread with sugary pink icing, red velvet cupcakes with rosy frosting, heart-shaped sugar cookies decorated as conversation heart candies and white chocolate raspberry blondies… There are endless delightful recipes to be found. Just add a drop of red dye, heart-shaped sprinkles and the secret ingredient: love!

Rom-com Movie Marathon

https://pin.it/6pdxiOplb

https://pin.it/6Yfmg5pJ5

Our favorite classics are often what shaped our first perceptions of love. Swoon over dreamy films like The Notebook and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, pass along the box of tissues as you watch tearjerkers like The Titanic and La La Land or hold back nausea during heart-wrenching movies like 500 Days of Summer and Me Before You. Don’t forget esteemed queer cinema with cult favorites like But I’m A Cheerleader, Saving Face, and Moonlight. Grab your pillows and blankets, popcorn and drinks and switch on the TV; the only hard part is picking what movie to watch!

Paint and Sip

https://pin.it/llg9QW8cy

https://pin.it/1fQMOqZkY

Nothing is more relaxing than using gentle brushstrokes while sipping on a tasty mocktail, and you don’t even need to leave your home to do it! Simply head to the crafts store for a pack of canvases and a few palettes of watercolors. Once you have the materials, make your favorite drink, lay back and rewind as you paint with your friends as romantic ballads play in the background.

Love Letters to Your Friends

https://pin.it/29P8FgWQc

https://pin.it/2exFS6jtV

This final suggestion is an expressive way to cherish your closest friends. Gather together and confess your true feelings to each other on pretty paper complete with ink-pad stamps, wax seals, satin ribbons and beautiful cursive. Before you slip your handwritten letter into a vintage envelope, be sure to seal it with a kiss. Whether you pin the letter onto your wall or stash it in a memory box, every time you hold it and look back on the sweet words, you’ll reminisce on the people who loved you most throughout your time in college.