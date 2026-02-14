Galentine’s Inspiration: Editor’s Pinterest Picks of the Week

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and Galentine’s plans are coming together. If you are hosting a get-together or simply bringing something to share, these Pinterest picks will help spark your creativity and fuel your inspiration.

You just got a letter!

This idea is fairly simple to execute. It features a collection of personalized labeled envelopes for each of your guests. Either tape them to a wall or assemble them on a table and fill them with handwritten Valentine’s cards or some chocolate. This is a cost-effective and sweet way to highlight each of your guests. The personalized touch will be a hit with the crowd.

All hearts around.

There is a lot of room for variety and creativity with this idea. This photo example shows heart-shaped pizzas, but you can also substitute that for cakes, pancakes, fruit, pretzel twists, etc. Bonus, after you finish the activity, you get to eat the reward!

Light it up.

Mood lighting is a must for any romantic event. One option is to get candles and spread them throughout your space. You can also use battery-powered candles or fairy lights as other alternatives to big overhead lights.

Painted Banner

Themed banners are on the rise. Explore your artistic side by painting a Valentine’s-themed banner. The only supplies you need are butcher paper, paint, a pencil and a ruler. You can design and customize your banner however you would like, making this a fun and personalized project.

Love actually is all around.

Stuck on decorating ideas? Try getting color coordinated balloons and attaching fun strings to the ends. The balloons do not necessarily have to be heart shaped, but it certainly adds to the whimsy of your party. Balloons easily fill a space without taking up counter and floor space.

Take a pic.

Craft your own photobooth to take fun photos with friends. With some cardboard, paper and paint, you can replicate this idea at home, without breaking the bank. You may also choose to theme this accessory, for example, a “kiss cam” frame.

Whether you choose to implement these ideas in your love-filled get-togethers or not, your Valentine’s weekend is sure to be successful as long as you cherish the ones you love. This holiday is not just for the lovers, but for every person who holds a place in your heart.