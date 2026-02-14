Love and Romance – Top Romance Books You Can Read This Valentine’s Day 

With the surge of romance shows and movies like “Heated Rivalry” and “Wuthering Heights” in the media, reading romance novels has never been more popular. This Valentine’s, consider picking up and starting one of these romance novels. Whether you’re single, taken or in some kind of situationship, these books will make you feel loved in one way or another.

“Out on a Limb” by Hannah Boanam-Young

https://pin.it/5Q9ldXSGe

In these 336 pages, you will go from laughing to crying every other chapter. A traditional contemporary romance, for some, “Out on a Limb” can be hit or miss due to its tropes. However, if you do decide to pick it up, this book will take you on a whirlwind of emotions. The novel follows Win and Bo, forced together due to unexpected challenges and life events that intertwine their lives for better or for worse. Their problems and struggles are relevant enough to make the characters feel real and shed light on issues that are not often talked about. By the end of the book, you will want to find and share a love like the two main characters have.

“Unsteady” by Peyton Corinne

https://pin.it/4JDa9BjNv

This self-published novel is the first in a four-book series that is still in the works. If you’re on your hockey romance kick, “Unsteady” will definitely give you your fix. This book is full of raw emotions, heavy topics and will leave you crying after every chapter. Set in college, many of the topics, such as family, mental health and trauma struggles, hit home with college students. This hockey player and figure skater romance follows Rhys and Sadie as they navigate their personal lives, and find each other as they navigate their pasts. If you are looking for a hockey romance, don’t pick up “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace; the stories have similar qualities, however, Corinne’s execution is immensely better than Grace’s. The events and topics brought up can be triggering to some; read at your own discretion.

“Dance of Thieves” by Mary E. Pearson

https://pin.it/50YcnOMAk

Recently read by the UNR BookBees club, “Dance of Thieves” is the first book in a duology and a spin-off from Pearson’s “The Remnant Chronicles”. This novel has incredible world-building and encapsulates many fantasy genre qualities. A great introduction to the genre, the novel is set in the same universe where Kazi, a thief-now-royal guard, and Jase, an outlayed ruler, are tied together in a battle that could lead to their deaths. The tropes hold tension for multiple chapters and the adventures will leave you wondering what will happen next. The development of both main characters is slow but absolutely worth it, as seen in both points of view used in the book. This book also fits perfectly into the young adult, romance and fantasy genre, leading seamlessly into its sequel, “Vow of Thieves”.

“Done and Dusted” by Lyla Sage

https://pin.it/HbaSU7xLi

The first in a four-book interconnected standalone series — “Rebel Blue Ranch” — “Done and Dusted” redefines the genre of cowboy romance and breaks stereotypes set within it. Readers praise this book due to its ADHD representation in its main female character, Emmy, and for her champion role rather than the typical male lead. These characters are easy to fall in love with, and the book as a whole will only take you a couple of hours, due to its readability and captivating plot. Set in your typical small town in Wyoming, the plot moves just as fast as the romance. You don’t even have to like the cowboy life to love this book, and each book just gets better.

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson

https://pin.it/5Vdixbi6V

Suspense is the name of the game in this murder mystery young adult book; with romance as a side plot. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is the first book in its series, but can be read on its own. This book will leave you on the edge of your seat, and although the murder is far more entertaining than the romance, everything falls together perfectly for our characters; you will absolutely be rooting for the unsuspecting match. Turned into a limited series on Netflix in 2024, this book takes you through a teen girl’s school project that slowly turns into a full-fledged investigation into a small town’s unsolved murder, with a plot twist you won’t see coming.