Anti-ICE Protest On UNR Campus Corresponds with WCSD Protests

A few of the students protesting outside the library in late January. (Ella Strobo/The Nevada Sagebrush)

On Jan. 30, a small crowd of students at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) gathered onto the lawn outside the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center to protest against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, commonly referred to as “ICE.”

These students were among many in Reno who participated in anti-ICE demonstrations on Jan. 30, with mass walkouts taking place all throughout the Washoe County School District that afternoon, and around 40 students showing up to protest at UNR.

“This is a national day of walkout, so we are here to support the Washoe County schools that are walking out at 12:10 p.m. today,” said Jack Clary, who organized the protest on the university’s campus.

Clary is a junior studying mechanical engineering and music, and is a member of the Northern Nevada chapter of 50501, a political organization that opposes the Trump administration.

“If there’s one person in America who doesn’t have due process, then no one has due process. It could happen to anyone any day. But that’s why we are here to bring awareness and to support our movement,” Clary said.

The demonstration lasted around 30 minutes and mostly consisted of chants that included “Ice goons go home. Fire Miller. Fire Noem,” and “One of many, Alex Pretti.”

Student and social work major Luis Miguel told the Sagebrush, “I figured out that immigrants should not have a problem living here. Our country was built on immigration.”

Another student, Nicholas, who asked to only be identified by his first name, said, “I personally know people who are undocumented, who have a history of being in this country for multiple decades. I personally am a socialist who’s grown more disillusioned with a lot of the things happening in the United States and I can’t take much direct action, but if I can do anything I will.”

Although the few students who turned up to the protest were passionate, UNR’s role in the national walkout paled in comparison to the demonstrations conducted at the Washoe County grade schools, which saw large crowds turn out for hours.

Unlike the demonstrations that took place at the Washoe County grade schools, there were no counter-protestors at the anti-ICE event on campus. However, several students passing by the UNR protest pointed and sometimes mocked the event’s participants.

To conclude the event, Clary handed out lyric sheets for the song “Home Means Nevada” and asked that participants sing along with him.