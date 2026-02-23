Viral Image of Students Holding “Borgs” That Spell Racial Slur Under Review by UNR

A photo and video circulating on social media appear to show two University of Nevada, Reno students holding “borgs” that, when held next to each other, spell out the n-word. “Borgs” are gallon jugs filled with a mix of alcohol, water, juice and often electrolytes.

The image, which spread across the anonymous social media platform YikYak before gaining traction on TikTok and Instagram, has prompted backlash from students and members of the local community. It is now under review by the University.

Two women hold “borgs” with a slur written across them. The Nevada Sagebrush has identified the general location where the photo was taken, on Nevada St near the intersection with University Terrace. The location does not implicate residents nearby. The original image has been altered to include red circles that corroborate the location. (Original Photo from an Anonymous YikYak User/Comparison Photo by Riley Overstreet)

The individuals depicted have been identified online as Jasmin Doan (right), a freshman pre-nursing student, and Mikayla Romano (left), a psychology student listed on the Fall 2025 Dean’s List for the College of Science.

In a resurfaced video shared on Instagram by Our Town Reno, the two women are seen smiling and posing to a trending TikTok audio before lifting the containers toward the camera. When aligned, the lettering on the jugs forms the racial slur.

In a statement provided to The Nevada Sagebrush, the University said:

“The derogatory racial term depicted in the video and photo is reprehensible. Any form of racist speech or hateful conduct stands in direct opposition to the University’s mission and values. Acts or language intended to demean, intimidate, or marginalize have no place at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Regarding the specific incident you referenced, the matter is currently under review by the appropriate University authorities.

The University is committed to fostering a campus community grounded in respect, inclusion, and support for one another. Incidents such as this are wholly unacceptable and cause harm not only to those targeted, but to the entire institution. It remains our highest priority to ensure that students, faculty, and staff learn and work in an environment where every individual feels valued, safe, and supported.”

University President Brian Sandoval’s office sent out a similar message to students’ emails on Monday, Feb. 23. The University has not yet provided additional details about possible disciplinary action.

Dreanna Haywood, a 20-year-old sophomore pre-business major in her first semester at UNR, said she first saw the image on YikYak before reposting it to an Instagram story shared among UNR students who opt-in and tagging the students involved. Students are invited by Instagram to opt-in to the story once they confirm they attend the University.

A screenshot of Haywood’s interactions on Instagram with accounts she believes belong to Romano and Doan after tagging them in a story criticizing their behavior.@mikayla._.romano wishes Haywood a “happy black history month” and @xjvzmin says that Haywood has “no chrome.” The Sagebrush could not independently verify that the accounts belonged to Doan and Romano, and they have been deleted since Haywood began sharing the photo. (Photo Credit: Dreanna Haywood)

Haywood later created a TikTok video addressing the incident, which gained traction among students and Reno locals, drawing broader attention to the photo.

“For it being Black History Month, I think I took it upon myself to realize someone has to spread the message,” Haywood told the Sagebrush.

When asked whether she feels safe as a person of color on campus following the incident, Haywood said she does not feel “entirely” safe.

“I kind of went to sleep kind of shaken up with knowing that those girls have yet to receive any kind of consequence. So I can only imagine if they were to do something directly towards me, who would stand up for me if I’m the one that had to bring [up this] conversation, and there’s multiple students that are too afraid to do it?” she said.

The Nevada Sagebrush has reached out to Mikayla Romano, Jasmin Doan, the Dean of the College of Science and the Dean of the School of Public Health for comment, but has not yet received responses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. If you have any additional information about this story, please reach out to James Wolfgang Perez or Riley Overstreet via email at jamesperez@unr.eduand roverstreet@unr.edu.