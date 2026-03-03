Nevada Falls 63-56 vs New Mexico in Final Home Game of the Season

(Taylor Jacobsen/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada (9-20, 5-14) fell to New Mexico (21-9, 13-6) after a close battle on Saturday, Feb. 28. The Wolf Pack kept it within two points for most of the contest until the fourth quarter, where they struggled to keep pace.

New Mexico gained the first possession after the ball was knocked out of bounds by Nevada.

Shortly after, Nevada took control and guard Ahrray Young scored the first basket of the game.

New Mexico quickly answered with a 3-pointer, and Nevada countered with a layup.

The lead was short-lived, though, as New Mexico scored twice in a row. The Wolf Pack responded and regained a slight advantage, but the first quarter remained a back-and-forth battle, ending with Nevada ahead 18-16.

The second quarter began with Nevada in possession before a personal foul was called on forward Imbie Jones. New Mexico capitalized, scoring two points to tie the game.

Nevada immediately responded with a layup from Forward Amelia Raidaveta, putting the Wolf Pack back in the lead.

However, a personal foul on guard Britain Backus sent New Mexico to the line for two free throws, tying the game again at 20-20. New Mexico held a brief two-minute lead, though Nevada stayed within striking distance.

(Taylor Jacobsen/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada tied the game again for several minutes, preventing New Mexico from extending its lead beyond two possessions.

With three minutes left in the quarter, New Mexico reclaimed the lead, however their advantage shifted when a personal foul sent Backus to the line for three free throws. Nevada maintained control for the remainder of the quarter, and the first half ended 34-32 in favor of the Wolf Pack.

New Mexico opened the third quarter with possession, but Nevada quickly stole the ball and converted on the other end.

The quarter featured frequent fouls and another tight exchange, with Nevada holding a steady lead for much of the period.

After a two-minute scoring drought by both teams, a personal foul allowed New Mexico to convert two free throws. The teams traded baskets, bringing the score to 41-42 before a rapid exchange concluded with New Mexico pushing the ball in transition and scoring to make it 43-42.

New Mexico sustained its momentum and closed the third quarter ahead 51-47.

The fourth quarter began with a Nevada possession that was quickly disrupted by a personal foul, resulting in two New Mexico free throws.

The Wolf Pack struggled offensively down the stretch, making several attempts to reclaim the lead but failing to close the gap. Ultimately, Nevada fell 63-56.

(Taylor Jacobsen/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack looks ahead to their final regular-season matchup as they travel to take on Utah State today at 5 p.m.