Natalie Palmer and Dillon Moss Win ASUN Presidential Primary Election, Jef Cordova Eliminated

Natalie Palmer and Dillon Moss, presidential candidates for the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, have emerged victorious from the March primary election. The third presidential candidate, Jef Cordova, has been eliminated from the race. Palmer received 613 votes, Moss received 445 votes and Cordova received 265 votes.

Palmer and Moss will proceed to the general presidential election beginning Wednesday, March 11 at 8 a.m. and closing the next day, March 12, at 5 p.m. A presidential and vice presidential debate will be held tomorrow at 4 p.m. in the Joe Crowley Student Union Theater.

Palmer, who ran without a vice president, will have to work with whichever vice presidential candidate wins the general election. In an interview with the Sagebrush, Palmer has said she would be comfortable working with whoever wins.

After the results were announced, Stryker Zerr, the vice presidential candidate running withCordova, told the Sagebrush, “I definitely hoped I could’ve run with Jef further, but I’m gonna take it further, hopefully continue advocacy for all the students and make sure Jef’s ideals can be continued.”

“I knew it was a long shot, man; I came in here being an underdog,” Zerr said. “I’m just hoping that we’re all team UNR and I’m just hoping some real change will come. I support whoever ends up winning,” Cordova said.

“Stryker’s my boy, man, I’m always gonna back him up. We had a lot of the same ideologies so I’m always going to be in his corner. So, even if, you know, we lost the presidency, doesn’t mean we can’t get in office. And so, yeah. Still got the dog in the fight,” he said when asked about Zerr advancing to the general election.

Palmer said, “I’m really grateful for this opportunity to continue on to the next round of elections… I went up to as many students as possible. I’ve been here every single day calling out of work.”

When asked about the debate, she said “Yes, I’m so excited. Like, I cannot wait. I’ve been waiting for this day since the beginning. Everyone, show up as much as you can.”

Moss told the Sagebrush, “I’m very excited for the fight for the next week. I’m very excited for a nice, respectful campaign.” He said about the upcoming debate, “I am so excited for a respectful exchange of ideas. I’m excited to have this platform to talk about bringing down costs for students, for advocating for every student to have access to a job on this campus, to truly put those issues on the table, like housing and food insecurity. I’m excited to talk about tradition as well, to talk about bringing back the concert.”

The ASUN presidential debate takes place tomorrow at 4 p.m. in the Joe Crowley Student Union theater.

Reporting contributed by James Perez.