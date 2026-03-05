Nevada Loses Sixth Straight Road Game, 83-73, to Wyoming

(Maddie Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada men’s basketball team (19-11, 11-8) lost its sixth straight road matchup of the season to the University of Wyoming Cowboys (17-13, 8-11), 83-73, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Wyoming got off to a quick start when guards Nasir Meyer and Khaden Bennett led the offense to a rapid double-digit lead, 15-4, only four minutes in.

However, Nevada responded as guards Corey Camper Jr. and Vaughn Weems, along with forward Elijah Price, cut the lead to one point after a 10-0 scoring run.

The hosts came storming back, as Bennett made his third 3-pointer of the first half to extend the Wyoming lead back to double digits, 24-14.

Meyer soared above the defenders to convert a lay-in, and Bennett continued his electric start, making his fourth three of the half; this extended the Cowboys’ lead to 15, their largest of the game thus far.

Coming out of a media timeout, the teams traded buckets via lay-ups by Nevada’s Myles Walker and Wyoming’s Abou Magassa. They continued to go back-and-forth, but Bennett sunk a shot from beyond the arc to give Wyoming a 21-point lead with two minutes to go until the break. Price responded with a three of his own, making for the halftime score of 44-26.

Wyoming came out of the break determined to stunt the Nevada offense, with the home side maintaining their double-digit advantage for most of the half.

The Pack were able to slowly chip away at the lead for the first three-quarters of the half, until guard Tyler Rolison made two free throws, shortening the lead to single digits.

The second half remained uneventful, as the teams traded buckets to end the game at 83-73 in favor of Wyoming.

The Cowboys shot an outstanding mark: 63% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, the Pack only made four 3-pointers the entire game, compared to Wyoming’s nine.

Bennett was the leading point-getter for Wyoming with 27 points while Price led the way for Nevada with 20 points of his own.

Nevada will close out their regular season at home against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.