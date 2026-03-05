Nevada Wins 72-69 in Overtime Battle Against Utah State

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada women’s basketball (10-20, 6-14) defeated Utah State (6-23, 2-18) 72-69 in their last game of the season.

Nevada won the tipoff and quickly capitalized with a layup from forward Amelia Raidveta, gaining an early lead on Utah State.

After a brief back-and-forth stretch, a 3-pointer by guard Ahrray Young allowed the Wolf Pack to regain momentum. Nevada added three more baskets, building a 13–4 advantage with five minutes left in the quarter.

Nevada maintained control for the remainder of the first quarter, which ended with the Wolf Pack ahead 16-12.

The second quarter started strong for Nevada as Young knocked down a 3-pointer in the first 15 seconds. Utah State answered on its next possession, but Nevada responded with a layup from forward Chloe Williams and a jump shot by guard Skylar Durley.

Nevada held its lead until a series of layups from Utah State guard Karyn Sanford and forward Macie Brown trimmed the margin to one possession.

Young converted a layup to help preserve the advantage, but Utah State countered with two 3-pointers to close the half.

The Aggies entered halftime leading 33–31. Nevada scored the first points of the third quarter on a layup from Durley, which Utah State immediately answered with a basket of its own.

Penalties against the Wolf Pack allowed the Aggies to convert two free throws and maintain their lead. Guard Izzy Sullivan responded with two free throws and a layup, tying the game at 37.

Utah State pushed back ahead following a penalty and a 3-pointer by Sanford. However, that lead was short-lived, as a string of fouls against the Aggies allowed Nevada to regain momentum and reclaim the advantage. The quarter ended with Nevada leading 55–49.

The fourth quarter began with both teams trading baskets as the Wolf Pack preserved its edge. A three-minute scoring drought by both sides ended when a personal foul was called on Young, sending Utah State to the line for two free throws. Nevada answered with their own free throw, extending the score to 61–56.

Utah State cut the deficit to one possession after scoring five points in one minute. A personal foul on forward Makayla Carter gave the Aggies an opportunity to tie the game and force overtime with one second remaining.

Overtime opened with Carter scoring a layup within the first 30 seconds. Utah State tied the game again on two free throws, but Durley secured the victory in the final minute with two jump shots and a free throw.

The Wolf Pack now looks toward the Mountain West Tournament that will begin on Saturday, March 7.