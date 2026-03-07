OnlyFans Creator Appears to be Masturbating on UNR Campus

In videos posted online to the social media platform X, an OnlyFans content creator appears to be masturbating in various locations on the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), campus under the handle “@AntDeAngelis1,” with the display name “Anthony DeAngelis.” One video depicts the man sitting at what appears to be a desk in the Knowledge Center library.

The Sagebrush cannot 100% verify that these videos took place on or near the UNR campus, but the visual clues point to it being UNR’s campus. The style of desk, computer on the desk and directional sign on the wall all point to UNR’s Knowledge Center. The content creator’s social media bio on X also lists Nevada as one of his locations, as well as describing himself as a “college exhibitionist.”

Caption: A still frame from a video DeAngelis posted to X. The Sagebrush has censored the man’s genitals. Note the sign in the background indicating that this is on the fourth floor of the Knowledge Center. (Photo via @AntDeAngelis1 on X)

Another video appears to take place in the Joe Crowley Student Union Theater, with other students clearly visible in the rows of seats ahead of him while he masturbates.

“University Police Services is aware of the videos circulating and will be investigating,” the university said in a statement provided to the Sagebrush.

The Sagebrush reached out to DeAngelis for comment but has not received a response at this time.

The Nevada Sagebrush will continue to update this story as we receive new information. If you have any additional information about this story, please reach out to James Wolfgang Perez or Riley Overstreet via email at jamesperez@unr.edu or roverstreet@unr.edu.