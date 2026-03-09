Alleged Campus Masturbator Arrested

Bassi’s booking record from the Washoe County Sheriff’s office.

Anthony Bassi was arrested and charged with open or gross lewdness on March 9, according to records available from the Washoe County Sheriff’s department.

Multiple individuals who claim they used to know Bassi have identified him to The Nevada Sagebrush as the man posting videos of himself on X masturbating on the University of Nevada, Reno’s (UNR) campus. The individuals have requested anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

Open or gross lewdness is considered a gross misdemeanor in Nevada, carrying a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2000.

The videos on X depicted a man pleasuring himself in various public locations at UNR, most recognizably the Knowledge Center library and the theater in the Joe Crowley Student Union (JCSU). In the video filmed at the JCSU theater, other people are visible in the rows ahead of the man.

Other videos posted by the account also showed the man ejaculating in additional public places, including near a gas station and on a playground. The Sagebrush was unable to verify the locations of these videos.

The X account, under the name Anthony DeAngelis, was used to advertise the poster’s OnlyFans offerings, however both the X account and OnlyFans account were deleted sometime on March 7. OnlyFans is a digital platform commonly used to sell homemade pornography to users.

The bio of the now-deleted X account described the poster as a “College Exhibitionist.” The Nevada Sagebrush was unable to find an Anthony DeAngelis living in Northern Nevada, but the man in the videos on the account appears to be Anthony Bassi based on visual comparisons between the videos and photos of Bassi, as well as identification from multiple people who claim they used to know Bassi.

The Nevada Sagebrush will continue to update this story as we receive new information.