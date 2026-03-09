Nevada Completes Series Sweep vs. Pacific with Dominant 12-2 Win

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Wolf Pack (8-5) cruised to a win against the Pacific Tigers (6-9) in Sunday’s matinee game to secure the three-game series sweep.

The Wolf Pack and Tigers traded hits in the first inning. However, Nevada set the tone early, scoring a run in each of their first two innings, courtesy of two RBIs from left fielder Lee Matsuzaki and center fielder Rominic Quiban in each inning.

Despite pulling ahead in the beginning, it wasn’t until the fourth inning when the Wolf Pack truly turned on the jets. A fielding error from the Tigers made it 3-0 Wolf Pack, with first baseman Jayce Dobie still on base for second baseman Junhyuk Kwon. Kwon capitalized with an RBI single that sent Dobie home to make it 4-0 Nevada.

Matsuzaki joined the party as well, hitting an RBI single to send Kwon home. Three runs on two hits and an error extended Nevada’s lead to five.

Nevada’s potent offense continued in the fifth inning. Designated hitter Mikey Cruz Jr. hit an RBI single, sending catcher Jake Harvey home. With shortstop Jackson Waller and Cruz Jr. on base, third baseman Jack Metcho hit a 2RBI triple to add on two runs for Nevada. Metcho then scored from third after a sacrifice fly from Dobie. Nevada headed into the sixth with a commanding 9-0 lead.

Nevada starting pitcher Jordan Giacomini had a dominant outing early, allowing just two hits and zero runs through five innings.

Trouble brewed for Giacomini in the sixth inning, though, allowing two runs on three hits from pinch-hitting first baseman Colin Spear and third baseman Rylan Evans. Nevada called Aiden Pollock from the bullpen to relieve Giacomini; Pollock succeeded in relief with a strikeout.

The Wolf Pack continued to convert on wild pitches and errors in their half of the sixth inning, scoring two runs off an RBI single from Cruz Jr and a throwing error from the Tigers’ catcher Andrew Sloan.

The mercy rule was applied in the eighth inning after Nevada scored off a hit-by-pitch to Metcho, making the final score 12-2 for Nevada.

Matsuzaki and Metcho led the Pack to their dominant win, as Matsuzaki went 4-5 on the day with a double and two RBIs, while Metcho went 2-4 with three RBIs. Giacomini picked up the win to improve his own win-loss record to 2-1. The pitcher allowed two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings. He walked four batters while striking out four.

The Wolf Pack will hit the road to take on the Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:05 p.m., where they will attempt to extend their winning streak to six games.