Nevada Takes Game Two in a 10-5 Win Against Pacific

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada baseball team (7-5) secured its second win of the series against Pacific (6-8), defeating the Tigers 10-5 on Saturday, March 7.

The game opened with Nevada’s defense recording three quick outs in the top of the first inning, but the Wolf Pack could not capitalize offensively as the inning ended scoreless.

Pacific began to pick up the pace in the second, with two runs coming from Blaine French and Robert Orr. The Tigers did not hold the lead for long, though, as the Wolf Pack tied up the game with a home run by Jacob Doyle that resulted in two runs. This was Doyle’s first home run of the season.

Pacific regained the lead with a run from JT Shank, but Nevada responded again as Jack Metcho crossed home plate to even the score.

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The fourth inning was unsuccessful for the Tigers with a quick three outs. Nevada’s Jake Harvey reached second base before Doyle hit the ball to left center field, allowing Harvey to score. Doyle was then able to score when a hit from Rominic Quiban sent him home.

Nevada extended its advantage in the fifth, with runs from Lee Matsuzaki and Harvey pushing the Pack’s lead to 7-3.

Pacific cut into the deficit when Orr hit a two-run home run, bringing the score to 7-5, but the Tigers could not carry the momentum into the seventh inning.

Doyle delivered again in the seventh, blasting his second home run of the night and scoring Matsuzaki. Jackson Waller followed with a home run of his won to extend Nevada’s lead to 10-5.

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Pacific was unable to mount a comeback over the final innings, and Nevada closed out the win to take the second game of the series.