Nevada Fires Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amanda Levens

Amanda Levens has been relieved of her duties as head coach of the women’s basketball program after nine seasons leading the Pack. Levens finished with an overall record of 126-153 as the head coach.

The Wolf Pack ended the 2025-2026 season with a record of 10-21, going 6-14 in conference play — Levens’ worst season since taking the head coaching reins in 2017. Nevada finished third-to-last in the Mountain West Conference.

Nevada also finished the season without a top-10 scoring player (points-per-game) within their conference. The Pack’s leading scorer was freshman guard Skylar Durley, who took home Mountain West Rookie of the Year honors.

Nevada never won their conference, nor made the NCAA tournament under Levens.

The Pack’s best season during Levens’ tenure came in the 2021-2022 season, where her team went 20-13, going 11-6 in conference play, good for a third place finish.

Levens came to Nevada following a five-year tenure as an assistant coach for Arizona State University — her alma-mater.

Leading the Pack was not the Levens’ first head coaching gig, though, as she coached the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Cougars from 2008-2012, sporting a 42-76 record over the time. In the 2011-2012 season, Levens led the Cougars to an 18-12 record, good enough for third in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Following that season, Levens earned the Conference’s Coach of the Year honors before she left for Arizona State.

Nevada now begins their search for a new head coach just days after their season ended.