Meet the 2026 ASUN Senate Candidates

The general election for the Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN) begins today, and the majority of those on the ballot are running for a seat at the ASUN Senate table. The Nevada Sagebrush has reached out to all candidates via email to give candidates a chance to explain why they’re running in their own words.

The general election opens today at 8am and closes March 12 at 5pm. Voting can be done through the University’s digital platform PackLife. Some of the candidates’ responses have been edited for length and clarity, but the Sagebrush has left most of them intact.

Use the links below to navigate to a specific college:

Honors College

School of Public Health

College of Engineering

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources

College of Education

College of Social Work

School of Journalism

College of Science

College of Business

College of Liberal Arts

Honors College

How do you intend on using your seat position?

Sidney Horst: I intend to use my seat as a voice for the Honors College. It is extremely important to represent my student populace appropriately and come up with solutions for those struggling around me.

Ryan Rushton: I plan to use my position to advocate for the students within the Honors College and their interests. Specifically, I plan to highlight marginalized voices and their needs at this university, and represent all students, not just those whose voices carry the furthest.

Mari Nava: My primary objective for the Honors Senate seat is reformation. Through my time at the University of Nevada, conversations with students have revealed a frustrating consensus: many feel unrepresented. Critical concerns regarding club funding, student councils, and tuition often go unaddressed. To bridge this gap, I will introduce a bill to reform the Senate Accountability Point System. Currently, Senators can meet their ‘bare minimum’ requirements through internal meetings without ever speaking to a constituent. I believe the burden of engagement should rest on the Senator, not the student. By mandating proactive outreach, this reform will ensure true accountability and begin to dismantle the negative stigma associated with ASUN.

What are a few objectives you hope to achieve if you are elected? Why? How do you plan to do so?

Sidney Horst: The Honors College has a very important mission: to help students experience the University of Nevada as best as possible. My goal as a seat holder would be the same. As of this moment, my main objective is to better parking at UNR for our commuters. I am working on a carpooling app for those of us who have long drives ahead of us each day. I am hoping that this will lessen the needs for permits, prevent traffic, and give students an alternative form of transportation.

Ryan Rushton: I plan to increase diversity within the Honors College and how we are represented, ensure that all students have the means to attend UNR, and can fully engage with all of the opportunities that we are afforded as students. Fundamentally, my philosophy as a leader centers around access. UNR offers a wonderful educational experience for those who are able to fully seize it. The problem is that almost none of us can fully grasp it, and that lack of access disproportionately affects people in marginalized communities. Access starts with meeting people where they are, and figuring out what support will best alleviate these disparities. Then, I plan to engage with two main roles of a Senator, advocacy and legislating. I will conduct outreach with the Honors College and its students to understand the core issues that ASUN can work to address. Then, I will use the role of Senator to voice student concerns to University leaders, acting as a bridge between students and administration, so that we can build policy that actually works for the students. Next, I plan to support that advocacy with legislation, putting ASUN’s full support behind student-led initiatives, and encoding those policies and relationships with administration into ASUN’s core mission. We must increase diversity, equity, and inclusion for and by the Honors College, and UNR. I plan to be a fierce advocate for that mission.

Mari Nava: The main objectives that I hope to achieve if elected are reform, transparency, and affordability. Reform through Accountability I will introduce a bill to overhaul the Senate point system. Current requirements allow Senators to remain stationary. My reform will mandate proactive outreach, including town halls, club visits, and attendance at major-specific events to ensure constituents are truly heard.

Transparency through Accessibility, Transparency is impossible without accessibility. I will move to implement the ‘Honors Record’ model across all colleges, delivering concise, jargon-free legislative summaries directly to student inboxes so that ASUN business is easy to follow and act upon.

Affordability,No student should be priced out of the Honors program. I will work directly with the Financial Aid department to streamline the fee-waiver process for low-income students and identify new scholarship opportunities to ensure the Honors experience remains inclusive for all.

What differentiates you from others in the race?

Sidney Horst: Something that differentiates me is my ability to create a call to action. Whether I know if my carpooling idea will work or not, I will absolutely try my hardest to push it through. I have spoken to students on campus about this idea, which leads me to another one of my strengths, my ability to speak to people directly. I’m tired of having students grouped into one populace, as we all live different lives and have different experiences within the University. This means that a senator being able to go out and speak to their constituents directly is a huge part of successful representation.

Ryan Rushton: I am the only candidate with a distinct platform in this race. The other candidates in this race focus on student fees and transparency. I not only carry the unique value and platform of equity and social justice, but I frame widespread student issues like student fees and transparency through the lens of social justice in order to lay out a clear framework for how I will tackle these issues and put student voices first. In short, I not only ask what we should do, but I ask how.

Mari Nava: What sets me apart is my deep institutional knowledge and proven track record within the Honors College. As an Honors Ambassador and Student Council Committee member, I don’t just participate in the community,I help build it. I have worked directly with leadership like Dr. Jody Lykes to assist in pre-law programming and have provided student perspectives on critical issues, from the new Honors fee allocation to our collaboration with the Lake Tahoe campus to providing student perspective in the search for a new honors academic advisor.Because I already understand the ‘inner workings’ of our college, I won’t need a learning curve. I am ready to advocate for students on day one.

How would your experience in the Honors College, especially its focus on resilience and creative problem-solving, inform the policies or initiatives you’d propose as an ASUN Senator to better serve the various needs of the broader student body?

Sidney Horst: I would allow for the Honors College to choose my direction, and I think the biggest thing I can tackle at this moment is funding. The best way to solve this issues is through creative liberty. Whether it be fundraising, ideas from students, or ideas from faculty, its important to listen to them and take from their experiences and their perspectives to creat solutions. I believe that is where we find answer to problems; within our creativity. This would be done through outreach and collaboration with my fellow students.

Ryan Rushton: As I mentioned previously, the core tenet of leadership is asking how the current system doesn’t serve its participants, and how we can alter it to be more accessible. I plan to exhaust all possible resources at my disposal as an ASUN Senator in order to make that accessibility possible. I am no stranger to finding unique solutions to difficult problems. I will apply those skills to student issues based on both my abilities and perspective so that all students can access and benefit from the resources that UNR already offers and pays for.

Mari Nava: My experience in the Honors College has taught me that resilience is the bridge between a good idea and a real result. While working with Dr. Jody Lykes in the honors college to advocate for immigrant rights, he taught me that creative problem-solving is required to navigate complex institutional barriers.I learned that you cannot back down when challenges arise, you have to find a new way forward.

I will apply this same tenacity to the ASUN Senate. Whether it is creatively restructuring Senate procedures to ensure every student is heard, or pushing for increased transparency in our policies, I have the grit to see these initiatives through. I am not just running to represent Honors students, I am running to use the skills I’ve gained to fight for the safety and voices of the entire student body.

Honors College Candidate Zion Price was unavailable for comment.

School of Public Health

How do you intend to use your seat position?

Anna Barrus: “In my past year as Senator, I have made great efforts to continue advocacy with First-generation services, health services, and refinement in ASUN.”

Healthcare

Right now, I am continuing to advocate for an Emergency Contraceptive ending machine on campus. These vending machines help provide a confidential, lower cost way for students to access EC and other sexual/reproductive products and can be extremely accessible to students if they do not have the means to travel outside of UNR. In my last year as a Senator, I worked on expanding resources for the School of Public Health, such as increasing the fee for the Student Health Center (S.R. 93 – A Resolution in Support of the Student Health Center Fee Increase), ensuring students continue to have access to affordable and quality healthcare. I understand the impact the Student Health Center has on our student body, and how vital it is.

What this looks like for the future is more expansive care for our student body. I am going to expand options for women on our campus. I am looking to work more with the executive branch of ASUN, in order to put more feminine hygiene products in restrooms, as no one deserves to use toilet paper as period product.

Preventative care is important as well. More educational workshops where students can learn about their health. I did a tabling event in the beginning of last semester, to boost out resources to make healthy meals, as busy college students. As college students, it’s easy to get caught up on classes, clubs, sports, etc. We often forget to take care of ourselves. I am looking to educate our student body on good sleeping habits, nutrition, and how to manage stress. I’m going to boost resources that already exist on campus, like the Student Health Center and Counseling Services. Working with these on campus departments is important as well, just to see how we can expand and provide better care on campus. Expansion can look like, more telehealth options to talk to a professional at the earliest convenience, more wellness spaces on campus and partnerships with healthcare specialists to bring them onto campus to meet student needs (Cardiologists, endocrinologists, etc.) to reduce travel burdens.

Passion This last session, I passed “S.R. 93 – A Resolution in Support of Priority Funding for TRIO Programs.” In this piece, I highlighted the importance of these programs on our campus, and advocated for these programs to remain funded, in order for continued support of my peers at UNR. As a first-generation, low-income student myself at the University, I understand the unique struggles students from these backgrounds face every single day. Programs like TRIO, First-in-the-Pack and McNair are all vital support systems student rely on in order to just survive in college. As your Senator, I promise to remain passionate about advocating for you. I am passionate about serving you, and our beautiful University. Although it is not perfect, we can always strive to make this institution a more welcoming, stronger, and positive atmosphere for all students. No matter your background, where you come from, or who you are. I have supported and voted in favor of “S.R. 93 – A Resolution in Support of Protecting UndocuPack”, “S.R. 93 – A Resolution to Request Clarity on the Rollout of PackAI”, and “S.R. 93 – A Resolution in Support of the Honors College Program Fee”, These are examples of pieces that support our student services programs, ensuring transparency to our student body on new initiatives, and strengthening programs that exist. As your Senator, I promise to keep programs accessible for you, in order to make sure you can have continued success at the University. This can look like collaborating with on-campus partners, hosting events or workshops, and continuing to have conversations with each stakeholder. You deserve success, you deserve to feel welcomed, and you deserve to be advocated for.

Service I have a strong love for serving our campus and our community. I serve in multiple clubs and organizations that serve us on campus, and in our local Reno Community. Service is something many people take for granted. As a Senator for the School of Public Health currently, I am not afraid to get into my community, diving into on-hands service. I have volunteered at organizations such as Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Children’s Cabinet, the Northern Nevada Food Bank, and of course to ASUN, contributing where I can. For our College specifically, we need people who are not afraid to get out there and get work done. I can assure you, I’m the one. I am willing to help others out, provide overall service in the University, and working to our dreams become possible. As your Senator, I promise to continue to serve our community, in order to make it a better place.



Ralph Villa: I want to use my seat as an active platform for channeling the voices of those I represent. Being a senator means consistently advocating for students who feel unheard and making sure their concerns actually translate into policy whether it’s policy I write or support. I want my position to function as a bridge between ASUN, faculty, and students, ensuring students’ accessibility to information, and accountability in every decision that affects our campus community.

Christieanne Fernandez: “She [Fernandez] intends to use her seat as a bridge between students and their fullest potential by listening to students’ concerns and bringing their interests to the forefront of our student government, ensuring that our voices are heard. With this approach, she will address disparities and gaps in our community and help close them to improve academic success and well-being.”

What are a few objectives you hope to achieve if you are elected? Why? How do you plan to do so?

Anna Barrus: Upon re-election, I promise to continue to make deep change within our University, breaking the glass ceiling for generations to come. I will continue to advocate for strong healthcare changes on our campus, looking for accessible ways for students to continue to receive care. I will continue to advocate for you, and your needs, for opportunities that will allow for success.

Ralph Villa: One of my primary objectives is improving communication between ASUN and the general student body. Too often, students are unaware of what is being discussed or passed. I plan to increase visibility through clearer digital updates and more intentional engagement, especially, for myself, through my social media platforms.

Another objective I have is strengthening support systems for students pursuing demanding academic tracks, particularly in health sciences. As a Public Health major, I understand the intensity of these programs our college offers. I want to advocate for more accessible academic resources and clearer pathways for students navigating extensively competitive fields.

Legislation wise I’ve already prepared a portfolio of resolutions and bills regarding campus cleanliness, I specifically want ASUN to fund the installation of pet waste disposal stations to encourage dog owners on campus to clean up after their pets, making waste disposal easier and more accessible.

Finally, I aim to push for further initiatives that enhance campus pride and engagement. Students should feel represented, and proud to be part of this campus where we all belong. That vision of the future begins with leadership that is visible, responsive, and innovative, like me!

Christieanne Fernandez: “Through data-driven approaches and community outreach, she will shed light on students’ concerns and use her position as a stepping stone toward access and equity. She plans to collaborate with the Student Health Center and other medical organizations to promote ‘health corners’ and pop-up clinics that provide health screenings, flu shots, access to contraceptives, and first-aid basics. These initiatives would be beneficial, as the Student Health Center is not central to high-traffic student areas.”

What differentiates you from others in the race?

Anna Barrus: As a first-generation college student and American that grew up in a low-income background, I understand the unique struggles students from these backgrounds face. It’s important as a representative of my college, I have empathy when making decisions that can impact our student body. I have already served my college well, and I know what it takes to serve my college. I have done a lot as a Senator, and my work is not over. I have remained passionate in my position in order to best serve the students in my college.

Ralph Villa: I’m not blind to the fact that I specifically am sort of polarising, as both a person and student officer. But what makes me different is the broader perspectives I bring to the senate representation wise. I don’t have the top grades, I’m not a rigid overly serious person who defines success in means of paperwork and looking like a copy paste of a “model politician,” I’m a student first, I understand and feel the problems and experiences of the people I represent. I don’t make this office or position change my perspective on how I represent my beloved constituents.

Christieanne Fernandez: “As a first-year student and the daughter of Filipino immigrant parents, she brings a unique perspective that is grounded in equity and community. She understands that even when policies and processes are well-intentioned, they can create barriers and limitations, and she advocates for approaches and solutions that strengthen students’ trust in their community and support systems. A lifelong learner, she is committed to growing in this role and providing fresh perspectives and innovative approaches that support student wellness and campus advocacy.”

How do you intend to balance the workload between being a Public Health major and the ASUN Senate?

Anna Barrus: I am heavily involved on campus and have excellent time management skills. This was proven this last year, as I serve in the ASUN Senate currently, involved in a couple of clubs on campus, and have multiple jobs. It also helps that I love the work I do within the Senate!

Ralph Villa: Time management and discipline are things serving in office this past year that have taught me how to be a better student, representative, and person overall. As a Public Health major, I do already operate in a rigorous academic schedule. I have to plan ahead and set boundaries for my responsibilities so I can continue to do the great work students rely on us to accomplish as their elected leaders. I’ve already served once and understand the workload and limitations we have to work with, and I’ll do it all again with the love I have for the work we do.

Christieanne Fernandez: “While balancing the workload of being a Public Health Major and an ASUN Senator can be challenging, she sees this as an opportunity to provide structure and strengthen her ability to stay organized and manage her time effectively. By managing the workload of both commitments, she will enhance her problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills. Balancing both roles will enable her to connect concepts with action and make confident, influential leadership decisions for the School of Public Health and the university as a whole.”

College of Public Health Candidates Henry Owens, Mitchell Potter and Jacob Rivers were unavailable for comment.

College of Engineering

How do you intend to use your seat position?

Jonathan Dayton: I intend to use my position to shed some light on the movement of money through the college of engineering and improve the student experience. Many students are frustrated with the proposed tuition increases, differential fees for 300+ level courses, mandatory purchase of online textbooks and assignment platforms, and the lack of specific information on CoE scholarships.

Jake Johnson: “Jake Johnson intends to use his Senate seat to strengthen student engagement across campus while ensuring engineering students feel heard and supported. He aims to serve

as a clear bridge between students, faculty, and ASUN by actively listening to concerns and

advocating for practical solutions.”

Jeneray Navarrete-Pak: For the position in the College of Engineering, I want to use my seat to help rebuild trust in ASUN and the university as a whole by creating real change that is noticeable on campus. These seats are meant to help people, but much of what is currently happening in ASUN is not visible to the average student because there isn’t enough focus on the issues students actually care about.

Within the College of Engineering and the university overall, there are issues that my peers and I have experienced that have yet to be resolved, and it is often difficult to know how to reach out or enact change. That is unacceptable. I am running because I am one of the people who is frustrated with the current system and wants change that will actually happen.

What are a few objectives you hope to achieve if you are elected? Why? How do you plan to do so?

Jonathan Dayton: If I am elected, I will to meet with faculty and administrators throughout the college of engineering to learn where and why fees are being allocated (such as specific clubs and research labs). I also plan to thoroughly scrutinize professors who use services like Cengage, WebAssign, Macmillan Higher Education, and other online services that charge full price for textbooks that students cannot own. This is an issue impacting students through multiple colleges, and I wish to cooperate with other senators to probe the overwhelming shift towards expensive online platforms.

Jake Johnson: “If elected, Johnson hopes to expand student engagement particularly within the College of Engineering by promoting more engineering-focused campus events and improving

awareness of academic support resources. He also plans to advocate for continued

scholarship support and stronger professor–student communication through consistent

outreach, collaboration with faculty, and effective mediation between students and

Administration.”

Jeneray Navarrete-Pak: My primary objectives focus on three issues: accessibility, student life, and affordability. The main (and biggest) goal that connects these three areas is making education more affordable for students after the tuition increase that is expected within the next few years. I want to do this by increasing the scholarship amounts that ASUN distributes and expanding its eligibility to reach a broader group of students.

Education is already expensive, and a tuition increase without additional support will make it even more difficult for many students. I plan to advocate for using excess or rollover ASUN funds to contribute to scholarship allocations for upcoming school years, ideally distributing aid to more students across campus. Rather than targeting only one demographic, I want to ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to receive support and reduce the financial burden of rising tuition.

And specifically within the College of Engineering, I want to create a student advisory board. It is hard to gauge what issues there are within the college because it is so expansive, but that does not mean that we cannot listen to students. As it stands, professional clubs are having to fight for money just to fund the students they support and there is a lack of hands-on experience for engineers.

What differentiates you from others in the race?

Jonathan Dayton: In regards to what makes me “different”, I see more in common between myself and other CoE candidates than not. Most of us are freshman who saw a void in our ASUN representatives and plan to make an impact on our college. My strongest trait is a voracious appetite for knowledge, and students can rest assured that no stone will lay unturned when my attention is drawn to an issue.

Jake Johnson: “Johnson is differentiated by his firsthand understanding of the academic challenges engineering students face and his commitment to the hard work and communication

required to accomplish meaningful goals. As a fifth-generation Nevadan and lifelong Wolf

Pack supporter, he brings both strong school pride and a results-oriented mindset to the

role.”

Jeneray Navarrete-Pak: Realistically, there may not be much that differentiates me from other engineering candidates in this race. We are all engineers, and we are all problem-solvers. However, there is a difference in how we approach solving those problems. While some may analyze issues from a distance, I prefer to dive headfirst into understanding them fully before proposing solutions.

Regardless of how long it takes or how challenging it may be, I want to help the people I represent by addressing problems at their root rather than applying a temporary fix and moving on.

What sort of political interests in ASUN do students in the College of Engineering have, and how will you advocate for those?

Jonathan Dayton: To my knowledge, the strongest political interest in ASUN held by students is money and accessibility. Students want to know why their money is it being taken by fees and where it’s going. For most students, choosing where to go to college was most influenced by finances. UNR is one of the cheapest R1 universities in the nation, and students want nothing more than to keep it that way. As I said before, I intend to look into where many unavoidable fees in the college of engineering are being allocated and inquiring into methods to save the average student some coin. Money acts as a barrier to many, barring them from the best education they can receive due to having to work and study at the same time. I believe that everyone deserves a quality education and a life of dignity, so my priority in cases like these would be to reduce the financial burden.. This brings me to other accessibility issues—many labs on campus weren’t constructed with ADA requirements in mind, and I have personally toured labs that couldn’t be used by people with physical disabilities. In addition to this, I have heard of and seen the alienation experienced by women, BIPOC, and disabled persons in the CoE. This is wrong, plain and simple. Anyone can become an engineer, join the Order of the Engineer, and serve society with their skills. There is no place for racism, sexism, homophobia, or other forms of discrimination here. While I’m sure that plenty of other cis-gender able-bodied white men have thought of how to “help” those without the enormous privilege we experience, I intend to sit and talk with anyone with messages to give, pain to share, or injustices to reveal. By listening, I can consolidate their advice and apply it in any way an ASUN senator can for the benefit of their constituents.

Jake Johnson: “Students in the College of Engineering are particularly focused on funding, networking opportunities, and continuous improvement in teaching quality. Johnson plans to advocate for these priorities by gathering student feedback, working closely with faculty and

administration, and promoting policies that enhance educational effectiveness and career

preparation from a student-centered perspective.”

Jeneray Navarrete-Pak: One of the biggest concerns I have heard within the College of Engineering is the lack of funding for career readiness, professional clubs, and student needs, especially considering we are one of the largest and most expensive colleges on campus.

Engineers lay the foundation for the future, and students need proper funding to build successful academic and professional careers. There cannot be shortcuts in preparing students for that responsibility. I want to create an advisory council within the College of Engineering to hear these concerns directly, allocate funding toward the most pressing issues, and develop a structured budget plan for student events, club funding, and meaningful job experiences for engineering students in their first, second, and third years.

College of Engineering Candidates Brian Price, Ivan Strunk, Gael Bernal and Henry Lawson were unavailable for comment.

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources

How do you intend to use your seat position?

Atera L Frankl: I intend to use my position to get more of the CABNR students involved in research. As the applied science college, our education should extend beyond the classroom. I want our students to feel supported in finding internships, labs, and any other professional opportunities so that they can be successful following graduation.

Marissa Espinoza: I plan on using my seat to elevate the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources. I want to solve specific problems that my fellow CABNR classmates deal with and to act as their voice when communicating issues that need to be escalated to UNR’s Senior Leadership. As there is only one senate seat, I plan to take an assertive and vocal approach to make sure things won’t be dismissed. Additionally, I want to create solutions that improve the campus experience for all UNR students. I believe that in order to make UNR a better place for everyone, all voices need to be included. Additionally, I want to build a governing body that listens and doesn’t just talk at students.

What are a few objectives you hope to achieve if you are elected? Why? How do you plan to do so?

Atera L Frankl: In creating these opportunities, it is also my job to ensure that everyone will have equal access to them, and thus I will also be focusing on student feedback via Instagram polls, online forums, or in person meetings for “Feedback Fridays.” I don’t want any student to fall behind or miss out due to circumstances beyond their control.

I also plan on connecting CABNR students across departments. Since we are so diverse of a college, it has led to some separation between majors. I will prioritize creating events that are professionally productive while being fun. That way even if a student doesn’t get an internship right away, they still have the opportunity to create a relationship with someone within CABNR that can support them throughout their collegiate careers.

Some initiatives I’m excited to launch for actual event planning involve research and internship mixers with professional panels, local industries, and Career Studio Workshops. I also intend to do study halls during high exam periods with tutors present. As for just general community bonding events I’d like to do an International Snack Night, Trail & Mix Hiking, and a Sip and Sprout tea party.

Marissa Espinoza: The biggest objective I hope to tackle is to improve funding within the CABNR programs. As an R1 institution, I believe that students should have access to better and modern equipment that is used in their respective industries. Especially in higher-level courses where students are exposed to specialized field and lab work, it is crucial that they get relevant experience that can give them an edge when applying to jobs. I plan to do this by proposing to divert some money from highly funded areas and suspending non-essential services/projects to prioritize spending on research equipment and resources. As mentioned in the Reno Gazette Journal, UNR recently put $7 million dollars into the beautification and remodeling of the Manzanita Bowl, a project that I believe should’ve been last on the long list of things needing to be done on campus.

Additionally, I hope to work on solving issues all students struggle with, like parking. For many students parking can be expensive, with many opting to park in areas further from campus because it’s free. The Circus Circus parking garage is a great option, but it lacks accessibility students deserve. I plan to fix this by proposing the addition of Circus Circus bus stops to the Pack Ride Shuttles’ route.

Another thing I hope to achieve is to better connect students to the resources and opportunities available to them. I’ve found that the methods used for student outreach can be quite ineffective as there are too many places students have to look and sometimes there isn’t enough information given to know the full scope of opportunities. I myself was unaware of things like Pack Provisions and Semester at Tahoe scholarships until later in my time at UNR. I plan to solve this by proposing a page on the UNR website that lists all of the resources and opportunities. Something that can be easily accessed from the front page of the website and that can be shown to incoming students during NevadaFIT.

I also hope to build a space where students can feel safe to talk about other problems they would like to see solved.

What differentiates you from others in the race?

Atera L Frankl: What differentiates me is that I already have experience with shadowing 2 labs, soon to be 3, and have hands on experience working in a PREP lab under Dr. McKim in collaboration with the Zandawala lab. Through these experiences, I have seen how valuable mentorship and transparency are in helping students get involved. I want to use that insight to create clearer pathways for CABNR students early in their college careers and realize that access to labs and professional spaces are possible for anyone, including first years. I also believe that I’ll be able to efficiently translate my experience into actionable guidance, helping students not only understand how to get involved in research, but also how to sustain and grow those opportunities throughout their academic careers.

Marissa Espinoza: What differentiates me from the other candidates running is the amount of time I have spent at UNR. As a third year student, I believe that I’ve had more experiences with problems on campus a more time to think about them. Additionally, I have experienced higher-level classes and what issues can be found within those. I am also the only candidate who is in the Natural Resources department of CABNR, making my insights and experiences unique from the others.

How do you see yourself balancing your identities as a STEM student and an ASUN Senator if elected? How do you intend to balance the workload between the two?

Atera L Frankl: Furthermore, in high school, I balanced multiple leadership roles, athletics, and fourteen AP courses, which strengthened my time management and accountability. I carry that same structure and follow-through into college, and I am confident in my ability to translate both my experience and work ethic into meaningful advocacy for CABNR students.

Marissa Espinoza: If elected, I plan to balance being a STEM student and an ASUN Senator by keeping both of these identities at the forefront of who I am and what I do. As a student at UNR in general, I am always thinking of ways my education could be improved and I am continuously seeking ways to fix problems I have. This allows me to continue the conversations even while in class and when I am focusing on my schoolwork. Additionally, I have no doubt in my mind that I will be able to manage the workload of both being a STEM student and an ASUN senator, as I have had a semester where I worked two jobs, took over 15 credits, and still had time to commute between Reno and the UNR Lake Tahoe campus every weekend. As my situation has improved, I now have more free-time to put towards being the best ASUN Senator for CABNR that I can be!

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources Candidate Kalia Evans was unavailable for comment.

College of Education

Keian Benavente is the only candidate for the College of Education.

How do you intend on using your seat position?

Keian Benavente: “Keian Benavente is a first-year student in the PackTeach program, majoring in Secondary English and English. As senator, Keian will bring his passion for service and strong dedication as he represents the voices of his peers in the College of Education and Human Development.”

“If elected, Keian will fight for community building, accessibility, transparency, and workforce development. Keian hopes to work with the programming team as well as within the COEHD to create more opportunities for students to collaborate and socialize outside of the classroom. In terms of accessibility, Keian will strive to make the university and student government more accessible for all students. He intends on looking for opportunities and creating resources that will make receiving an education and living easier for everyone.”

What are a few objectives you hope to achieve if you are elected? Why? How do you plan to do so?

Keian Benavente: “Keian will also fight for greater transparency and ensure that there are strong resources that spread awareness about the activities happening within ASUN. He believes in ending the stigma around student government, and he will ensure that students feel represented by creating more opportunities for open discussions between students and ASUN. Finally, Keian understands that field experience is extremely valuable for students in education and human development and will look for areas to grow these opportunities.”

What inspires you to pursue a career in education or human development? How do you believe you can promote future educators being a senator?

Keian Benavente: “As a first-generation student, born and raised on the island of Guam, Keian understands the importance of opportunity and resources. This is what formed his main objectives as a senate candidate. Throughout his time as a student, from childhood to now, Keian has seen the value of educators in society and is now going after his dream of becoming one. As a COEHD student, Keian understands the shared mindset of valuing education, working to improve society, and helping others. Keian Benavente will ensure that COEHD students are well represented and heard.”

College of Social Work

Kaylee Radtke, a sitting senator, is the only candidate for the College of Social Work.

How do you intend on using your seat position?

Kaylee Radtke: I intend to use my seat to help the students in the School of Social Work and UNR. I believe everyone deserves a place and voice in the University and student government because we represent the students and what they need from ASUN. Social workers are one of the backbones of society and social work students contribute a unique and diverse perspective that I plan to actively engage with and bring to ASUN.

What are a few objectives you hope to achieve if you are elected? Why? How do you plan to do so?

Kaylee Radtke: A few objectives that I have for the next session in ASUN is to plan individual meeting times for the students of the School of Social Work and gather one on one information and ideas on how ASUN could fit the needs for the students in the School Social Work. I also plan on creating a safe environment for students of all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to be able to talk and engage within ASUN and have their ideas heard throughout the session. Another objective I have for the 94th session of ASUN is to create lasting change within ASUN for the students in the School of Social Work. Social work students deserve to be recognized through every session, and the perspectives of future social workers should be heard throughout the table in years to come. I plan to do this by making lasting change through legislation, outreach and engaging in events and programs that will help the future social work students have their voice heard.

What sort of political interests in ASUN do students in the School of Social Work have and how will you advocate for those?

Kaylee Radtke: The School of Social Work students are a passionate and engaging group and care deeply for political issues and change. I want to bring this passion into ASUN. The School of Social Work students care deeply about policy issues within the world today the reflect how different marginalized communities are treated. I plan to stand with these marginalized communities and gain different perspectives on how to help them throughout UNR and ASUN. Social work students come from a unique and diverse background, and I want to make sure that is heard and represented at the table and throughout ASUN.

School of Journalism

Josh Horvath is the only candidate for the Reynolds School of Journalism.

How do you intend on using your seat position?

Josh Horvath: I plan on using my seat position to be the senator that the Reynolds School of Journalism utterly deserves. For far too long has RSJ students and faculty not been involved with ASUN, to the point that faculty, admin, and students have expressed to me they don’t know even know what ASUN has been doing and working on. We don’t need another senator who sits in the shadows while not actively engaging with the RSJ. We need a senator who’s gonna be transparent about their work, who will deliver results, connect with students and faculty, and make sure the RSJ always has a seat at the table

As a student in the Reynolds School of Journalism, how would you use your training in media ethics, storytelling, and public communication to increase transparency and student engagement within ASUN?

Josh Horvath: As a journalist and storyteller, it comes naturally for me to explain situations and give detailed ethical responses. It’s ingrained in me to explain the why’s and how’s of events and things that happen. I plan on being very open with my constituents regarding how things work in the senate, legislation we work on, and the why’s and how’s because the RSJ deserves someone in the room who’s going to not only seek out the reasons, but be able to deliver the news back to students, and show up as their representative.

What differentiates you from others in the race?

Josh Horvath: I’ve been a student journalist for over 4 years, interviewing tons of people regarding unique things and different perspectives. I’ve covered simpler things like teachers and their backgrounds, students plans during break. and the founding of a student club, but also more sophisticated things like the effect of the Trump Presidency on students personal and academic lives, as well as a documentary of brothers and their obsession of fragrance. Im bringing a Journalist and Filmmaker background to the table that is currently lacking within ASUN. My plan is to be the journalistic voice that should be sitting at the table for everything regarding legislation to presentations from University admin. As a filmmaker, I understand the importance of fiscal responsibility. As someone who’s budgeted several films while on a budget, I see firsthand the role that fiscal politics plays in everyday life.You want a good product, but not to break the bank. The audience is your most important judge, and if they don’t like your film, they’re not gonna want a sequel.

College of Science

How do you intend on using your seat position?

Dylan Anderson: I intend on using this position to be a voice for students in the college of science, and to be a transparent leader that is clear and honest to the student body. I believe that the senators from this past session did a great job being informative and I plan on continuing to do so.

Ken Bhardwaj: As the current College of Science Senator, I’ve focused on making sure student concerns move beyond discussion and toward action. That means working through the legislative and administrative process to create outcomes students can actually notice. If reelected, I will continue using this seat to advocate clearly, consistently and with follow-through for my fellow College of Science students.

Edmund Cain: I intend to be a visible, accessible representative for the College of Science. My goal is to make sure students of every major, from Mackay Engineers to Neuroscientists to Chemists and beyond, feel like a vital part of our college. I want to move beyond traditional office hours by rotating between the Laxalt Mineral Engineering building, the Davidson Math & Science Center, the Leifson Physics building, and others so that students do not have to go out of there way to meet with me and express their wants and concerns.

I know that College of Science students often have lab heavy schedules, and I will bring the Senate to you. I want to open new channels for feedback so your voice is heard by university decision makers. My seat won’t just be for voting; it will be a 24/7 channel for students to share concerns, ideas, and issues. As the university motto says, For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack. I want to ensure every student in our college is empowered so that our entire Pack is stronger.

Brianna Scherschel: I plan to use my seat as a platform to make sure all women on this campus feel heard and welcome. It is really unfortunate to me to see women so underrepresented in the college of science, the Senate as a whole, and the current candidates. We make up just as much of UNR as the men, if not more, but often our needs and ideas go unheard. I also have the unique position if elected to help not only the college of science but the college of education too. Being a double major means that I get to see both worlds and education only has one seat but a lot of responsibilities to cover so I hope to help the education senator as well.

Dominic Evans: I want to serve as somebody who has leadership in the senate. I have been in ASUN since my first semester freshman year, and I would like to help as many people get involved in ASUN as possible, whether it be senate, executive, clubs and orgs, etc.

What are a few objectives you hope to achieve if you are elected? Why? How do you plan to do so?

Dylan Anderson: Some of the objectives that I hope to achieve if I were to be elected is to work with faculty to improve the academic advising that we have in place. Our college needs a more accessible, better stream lined advisement so our students can be guided properly to graduation as cost-effectively as possible. I will also work with health professionals in the community to build networking opportunities to get students better set up for their future.

Ken Bhardwaj: Following its inaugural run in the Fall semester, one of my primary goals is to expand and strengthen the College of Science lab coat drive, making it easier for students in lab-based courses to access the materials they need while increasing participation and outreach. To support this and other student initiatives, I worked with my fellow Senators to create a centralized College of Science Canvas page that makes research opportunities, advising resources and events easier to find. I’ve also heard from students in the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering that they often feel overlooked. I want to ensure resources and opportunities reach all science students, including those whose work is field-based and experiential. This term, I plan to engage directly with Mackay leadership and faculty to better understand their needs and bring those insights into Senate discussions.

Edmund Cain: I want to formalize student feedback. While our college deeply values its students, our peers in Engineering and Liberal Arts have student-led boards that provide a direct line to leadership. I plan to expand our student voice by moving toward the creation of a College of Science Student Focus Group. By inviting a representative from every major to the table, we will create a collaborative space to identify shared issues, like lab fee transparency or facility access, and develop solutions that benefit the entire college. As students, I believe we are stronger together. I also want to expand access to Global Research. My own academic journey has been shaped by participating in a National Science Foundation research experience and being selected for the DAAD RISE program in Germany this coming summer. I will advocate for new ways to increase awareness and accessibility for these high-level programs, ensuring that every student in the College of Science has a clear path to the fellowships, internships, and grants that define a scientific career.

Brianna Scherschel: If elected, I hope to continue and expand the Special Committee on Food Insecurity. So many students are already struggling to have a good meal, but now with the fee increases, it is going to become even harder. I want to see the committee expand and provide more services to students. I also hope to work with the Government Affairs department and other senators to increase tabling and get students more political active on campus, especially with the midterm election coming up.

Dominic Evans: I am looking to continue the work I have been doing. I will continue working on and doing the lab coat donation drive every semester, and expanding it to include more bins, more advertising, etc. I would also like to do more senate events using the senate outreach budget, since we have money for outreach that often doesn’t get used. These are two very achievable objectives, since these would just build upon what already exists in senate and our rules.

What differentiates you from others in the race?

Dylan Anderson: When thinking of qualities that I instill that separate me from others I think of creativity, adaptability, and integrity. I will give this university my 100% if elected. We all are here for the same purpose and my hope is that I can make your process of graduating advantageous.

Ken Bhardwaj: I’ve already been in this seat, and I’ve seen what separates ideas from outcomes.

Over the past term, I’ve worked directly with Dean Hope-Weeks and College leadership to move student concerns through appropriate channels. That has led to drafting legislation to institutionalize the College of Science lab coat drive and creating a resolution to increase transparency around where College of Science lab fees go. Students often see those charges on their accounts without a clear explanation of where the money goes. I believe if students are being asked to pay those costs, they deserve clarity, and I was willing to push for that conversation. Experience doesn’t make someone perfect, but it does make them prepared. I know how this role works, and I know how to make it work for science students.

Edmund Cain: I have a deep, multi-generational commitment to this university and a proven track record of academic initiative. As an Honors student attending UNR on an academic scholarship, I understand the discipline required to maintain high standards and the importance of ensuring our tuition and fees are used effectively. My connection to the University of Nevada is deeply personal. I am the great-grandson of Edmund J. Cain, the former Dean of Education for whom Cain Hall is named. I take immense pride in that history because that name wasn’t placed on a building due to a donation. It was earned through my great-grandfather’s hard work and a lifetime of service to the students of this school. I’m not running to build a resume; I am running because I want to honor and build upon the foundation laid by generations of Nevada graduates. From its founding in Elko to its current status as a top-tier research institution, UNR’s growth is a journey I support. I am committed to ensuring that students of the College of Science reach new heights together.

Brianna Scherschel: What differentiates me from other candidates is that I am a woman looking to represent the women in science (we make up a majority of the college but only have one seat out of the four currently). I also am a double major, so I get to see the good that both colleges are doing and share that, but I also see two sets of issues outside of the general campus issues, so I can help address more things on campus. I also am currently a clubs and organizations intern. This gives me a contact and perspective into student life on campus outside of classes.

Dominic Evans: I am the only Senator that was elected in the 93rd session. I want to use this experience to help the new senators, and get them knowledgeable and prepared for the work needed to be done.

What sort of political interests in ASUN do students in the College of Science have and how will you advocate for those?

Dylan Anderson: In my time at this University and in the college of science, I have noticed certain interests/issues from students, such as funding for research opportunities, summer internships, academic advising quality, and one that I am very passionate about mental-health resources for high-stress majors. I would work towards these goals by meeting regularly with different science chairs and directors, conducting surveys within the college of science to give the student body a chance to express their opinions on issues, and proposing funding reallocations to grants and scholarships.

Ken Bhardwaj: College of Science students care deeply about affordability, research access and academic integrity. I recognize that many, myself included, are preparing for competitive graduate and professional programs, where clarity, opportunity and institutional support can make a real difference. In this position, that means staying close to the concerns students raise and bringing them directly into conversations with college leadership. It’s important to ask difficult questions when costs feel unclear and following up when something doesn’t feel resolved. Science students deserve a representative who understands both the rigor of their coursework and the systems that shape it.

Edmund Cain: Talking to science students, I have learned they care about their student fees. They want to know that their lab fees are being used effectively and that there is funding available for student travel to research conferences. I will advocate for these interests by being a budget-first Senator. I will push for more transparency regarding how ASUN fees are allocated to academic resources versus general programming. By utilizing the Student Focus Group, I can bring hard data from our students to the Senate floor to prove exactly why we need more investment in our college’s unique professional and research needs.

Brianna Scherschel: Unfortunately, College of Science students don’t have enough political interest at the moment is what statistics say, but I think that should change. Senators have a voice and an opportunity to speak on things that are directly affecting students like their safety on campus, the cost and accessibility to do research and go to class, as well as the ability to get basic necessities. Students should make sure they elect someone who is going to look out for students on a human level, that’s exactly what I plan to do, to get the most for every student so that they can be their best and worry a little bit less about less when they try to learn.

Dominic Evans: I think one of the main political interests that COS students have in ASUN is accessibility, affordability, and anything related to science and research at a time characterized by a federal government that has defunded and destroyed science initiatives in the United States. Although senate doesn’t have as much power as the US gov’t, we can still do things to help. We can write resolutions in support of science initiatives for example. We can also do projects like a lab coat donation drive in order to get lab coats to students in need. With all of these ways to try to help science at UNR, my senators and I have been trying our hardest to make the lives of students easier here at the university.

College of Science: Candidates David Danamidis, Ivana Gavrilovic and Andy Sanchez were unavailable for comment.

College of Business

How do you intend on using your seat position?

Ramila Kunguzhinova: If I were to be elected, I would seek to utilize my position to further bridge the gap between the student government and the day-to-day lives of the students in the College of Business. As someone who has been quite involved in the leadership roles on this campus, I have come to realize that being a representative is not simply about voting on legislation, but rather about ensuring that the students feel represented and included in the process.

Angelo Giammona Wilber: If elected I will do all I possibly can to help the College of Business. I plan on working to expand internship opportunities, restore trust in ASUN, and keep students informed about what is happening within ASUN. Additionally, I would like to work directly with students to pass legislation that positively impacts College of Business students.

Michael Nubel: I plan on using my seat to help the college of Business as a whole, from expanding internship opportunities, to helping people figure out which specific major they would like to study, the college of Business is a big college with a lot of different needs and I plan on helping and addressing all those needs.

Abdullah Khan: I intend to use my seat to serve as a bridge between the College of Business and the ASUN leadership, ensuring that the specific needs of business students are prioritized in student government decisions. As an international student, I am especially focused on bringing a global perspective to the Senate to ensure all business students, regardless of their background, feel supported and represented.

What are a few objectives you hope to achieve if you are elected? Why? How do you plan to do so?

Ramila Kunguzhinova: Another one of my main goals is Affordability. Students often face different pressures concerning academic and extracurricular activities. I think the student government should do a better job promoting scholarships and making sure students get the most out of their money.

One of my primary goals is to improve the communication and transparency between ASUN and the business students as a whole. I think there are so many students out there who don’t even know the resources and opportunities they have available to them. I would like to help improve the channels of communication so students feel they can get the information they need and know where to turn if they have concerns.

Angelo Giammona Wilber: 2 major objectives I hope to achieve if elected are the expansion of local job and internship opportunities, and making sure that the College of Business has a strong presence at Board of Regent meetings and the 2027 Nevada State legislative session. I would love to complete these objectives because firstly I believe that it is important to grow with our local businesses. By expanding local internship and job opportunities students will be able to learn and gain experience while helping local businesses thrive. If elected I look forward to going in-person to local businesses and gaining their support for this cause. Secondly, I want to ensure that the College of Business is well represented at Board of Regents meetings and in the 2027 legislative session. Both of these organizations deal with issues that directly affect college students, and I look forward to working with regents and legislators as well as providing public comment in order to properly represent the College of Business.

Michael Nubel: I would really like for the students to actually know who the Senators are and how we can help them, a big objective I want to achieve is allowing the students to meet with Senators through a book with me page, allowing them to bring their problems to their representatives.

Abdullah Khan: Networking & Career Development: I plan to facilitate more direct connections between students and local Reno business leaders. I hope to do this by organizing monthly “Business-to-Business” mixers within the College of Business.

Resource Transparency: I want to ensure that every student in our college knows exactly what resources and grants are available through ASUN. I plan to implement a streamlined digital newsletter specifically for business students.

I want to ensure that every student in our college knows exactly what resources and grants are available through ASUN. I plan to implement a streamlined digital newsletter specifically for business students. Support for New and Diverse Students: Coming from abroad to study at UNR, I know the challenges of navigating a new system. I want to create a formal peer-mentorship program within the College of Business to help new students acclimate quickly and successfully.

What differentiates you from others in the race?

Ramila Kunguzhinova: What makes me different from others is my leadership experience and perspective. As a President of the International Club, I have been working towards providing a platform for students from different cultural and academic backgrounds to feel comfortable and included within the University campus. Through my experience of arranging multicultural events, I have learned how to work together with different communities and understand their requirements as a student. I am an empathetic and organized individual with a strong commitment to inclusivity.

Angelo Giammona Wilber: I’d say the biggest thing that differentiates me from others in the race is my experience. I’ve spent this school year as an intern for the ASUN Department of Government Affairs. I’ve learned how organizations such as the Board of Regents and the State Legislature operate, and have learned how to properly give public comment and represent the University to these institutions. With a legislative session on the horizon, and quarterly board of regent meetings, I know that it will be of the utmost importance to have College of Business senators involved so that our college is properly represented in front of these institutions.

Michael Nubel: My drive and passion I have is a big difference compared to others, if elected I promise I can keep my promises through relentless work, and late nights, through having a single mother I learned that you can never do something at 50% of what you have, she taught me to always do my work at 110% of everything I have, which has now given me a passion that I plan to keep through next session, and the rest of my life.

Abdullah Khan: My primary differentiator is my unique background as an international student and my firsthand experience working within the business sector before starting my degree. I am the first in my family to study abroad, which has taught me resilience and the importance of taking initiative—qualities I will bring to the Senate to advocate effectively for my peers.

What motivates your interest in business, and how do you see yourself contributing to the business school’s community at UNR?

Ramila Kunguzhinova: My decision to Major in International Relations and Finance has influenced my perspective on the concept of business, not only as a career but also as a global entity and its impact on communities and economic growth. I am inspired by the impact business has on the world.I envision myself making a difference in the College of Business by promoting better relationships between the student government and organizations and the services provided to students, and also promoting policies to make students feel welcome and included throughout their academic career.

Angelo Giammona Wilber: My motivation for business comes from my family. Both my grandfathers worked for local businesses and taught me the importance of business from a young age. I was always very invested in how businesses ran and the countless moving parts that businesses need to survive. My motivation also comes from my time in Speech and Debate, especially when we held fundraisers and events. These often ran like a business, with everyone having multiple ideas on the table and everyone having their voices heard. Throughout both of these inspirations I’ve learned that for a business to thrive you need the support of everyone involved. I see myself contributing to the College of Business’s community by making sure all students can easily have their voices heard. This is why I’ve pledged if I win to host weekly sit down events where anyone can come up and talk to me about any issues they may have with ASUN or the College of Business. I’ve committed to this so that I’ll be able to work directly with students to get what they need done, done. All is to say I want to bring the true meaning of the Wolf Pack back, a leader (or in this case a senator) should not be sitting back and watching the pack, but should be a part of the pack working with all the others in order for the pack to operate at its highest potential.

Michael Nubel: My motivation for business comes from my Mother and Uncle who both worked in the banking industry and I saw what they did and decided it was what I wanted to do too, I have always loved working with money and trying to analyze the economy based on real world events and past history, I see myself contributing specifically to the college of Business by trying to expand internship opportunities for everyone, a lot of internships turn away Freshman and Sophomore because of their year in school but every now again a company doesn’t care about what year you are and I would love to host an event with specific companies that don’t care about school years and invite them to the campus to give everyone a fair shot.

Abdullah Khan: My motivation comes from a long-standing family history in trade and entrepreneurship. I see myself contributing to the UNR community by applying the business management principles I am learning in my major—such as efficiency, clear communication, and strategic planning—to the way our student government serves its constituents. I want to help build a more professional, engaged, and interconnected community within the College of Business.

College of Business Candidates Lan Zuniga, Ruby Sparks and Trent Wilson were unavailable for comment.

College of Liberal Arts

How do you intend on using your seat position?

Viviana Castro: I view my current position- as a sitting ASUN Senator- as an obligation to criticize and uplift both ASUN and UNR. I’ve confronted members of the NSHE Board of Regents over their inaccessibility, had hard conversations with my Dean, and challenged my peers at the table- over fees, budgets, and fairness. If I’m elected again, I’ll continue to use my seat of privilege to advocate for and elevate the voices of students, regardless of whether those voices are critical of me, or the association. I want to continue fighting for the things I hold dear- access to university buildings for students with disabilities, safety for racial and ethnic minorities on this campus, and greater safety nets for students to rely on in time of economic need.

Jason Issa: I intend to use my seat to ensure that student voices are present in every room where decisions are made, whether that’s discussions about tuition, academic policy, student safety, or statewide civic access. My role as a Senator is to actively advocate, build coalitions, and work to build a more perfect Association. As I’ve done this past term, I plan to continue strengthening transparency and accessibility, expanding outreach, and making sure students in the College of Liberal Arts have direct representation in conversations at every level of government, including the NSHE Board of Regents.

Mikayla Williams: I intend on using my seat position to help represent the students of COLA more. I really want to work on helping students feel more connected to ASUN. I hear some complaints about ASUN from students, and I would like to help minimize those complaints and make the students feel more seen and valued. This can be done through recommendation boxes, surveys, simply asking students, or listening to what the students are saying and making change through that.

Alexander Saporito: For this session, I hope to finalize this project I have been working on with the Student Health Center and COLA Administration for almost 2 years! Fighting for student safety on campus, I have been working with our administration to find a method to promote the services provided at the Student Health Center for all incoming freshman and transfer students! During my LiberalArtsFIT, neither me nor any of my friends got any adequate information on the resources privilege at the SHC; ensuring short presentation and videos to be played for students (both at LiberalArtsFIT and their Mandatory Academic Advising Sessions) will ensure that our new class of scholars uses the resources they are paying for and stay safe during one of the most transitionary periods of their lifetime! Furthermore, I would like to continue advocating for student food-insecurity, ultimately advocating for our students to our Nevada State Senators & Assembly Members, as well as potentially finding a new place for Pack Provisions on Campus that gives them greater storage capabilities! There is currently schematics for one new building to be built on campus; heavy advocation for our campus food pantry can push the University to designate a spot for Pack Provisions! Finally, I would like to continue advocating for all the performing arts majors on campus! I have multiple pieces of legislation that I have worked on for these facilities, but I don’t think it will be possible to approve them by the end of the session! While I plan on continuing advocating & submitting these pieces for these communities regardless of election results, staying in the Senate is an incredibly effective way to continue reaching out to our student body!

Vincent Guiliano: As the senator of the College of Liberal Arts for the 94th session of the ASUN Senate, I hope to amplify the voices of Liberal Arts majors and act as a direct line of communication to UNR administrators. Student input and feedback are the backbone of my campaign, understanding the issues on campus is best achieved by engaging with you, the student, through social media and tabling events on campus. Being the COLA Senator, I will show up consistently and ask hard questions in senate sessions to ensure that there is actions being put to rhetoric.

Faith Strabala: If elected, I intend to use my seat as both an advocate and a resource. Representation should go beyond voting. It should mean being accessible, listening consistently, and turning student conversations into tangible action. I want COLA students to feel that their senator is present, responsive, and accountable.

What are a few objectives you hope to achieve if you are elected? Why? How do you plan to do so?

Viviana Castro: If I am re-elected, I hope to continue my work towards a “Safe Haven” University, that serves as a place of community for Reno, and protects said community, most especially from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and any other challenges levied at it by the Trump Administration. I’ve started this process through legislation within ASUN, I plan to continue it through legislation and advocacy at the administrative and state level. I want to continue fighting for a more accessible campus- one that doesn’t cause me or others injury, due to our disabilities. I plan to do this through my activity with university committees, and faculty. I currently sit on CLA’s DEI committee, for that reason and many others.

Jason Issa: One of my top priorities is continuing to advocate for the Theatre & Dance Department and other Liberal Arts programs that often face unique funding and resource challenges. This includes pushing for improvements to the Lombardi Recreation Center dance facilities, advocating for better access to medical and wellness support for dance majors, and strengthening communication between department leadership, the Dean, and ASUN. I plan to do this through consistent meetings with the Dean, department chairs, and the Theatre & Dance Student Council, as well as introducing legislation to get the entire Association behind in advocating for the College of Liberal Arts.I also hope to institutionalize stronger outreach requirements for Senators to ensure every college, including Liberal Arts, receives consistent, measurable representation. Beyond that, I want to continue expanding volunteer opportunities, increasing transparency & accessibility in ASUN’s affairs, and building partnerships that directly benefit students, like my current initiative to partner with Friends In Service Helping (FISH) in Carson City to combat food insecurity. These objectives matter because representation must translate into tangible improvements for the student body.

Mikayla Williams: I believe that my education route differentiates me the most from others in the race. I am a very young graduate- now a young college student- and have felt pretty undervalued at school. I hope to use my liberal arts education to help educate others, as well as using it in professional school. I would love to help others in my future career, and I truly believe that the College of Liberal Arts helps set me up to do so.

Alexander Saporito: Since COLA is the most diverse college at UNR, there are thousands of vital and unique student interests! I plan on continuing to develop relations with the administrative faculty of our COLA departments and promote events that give students the opportunities to be civically engaged! I will also continue reaching out to more student-led clubs to hear their opinions on their departments and figure out whatever I can do to help! If you ever want to talk and inform me about ideas you have for your Departments or COLA in general, email me! I’ll make availability to schedule a meeting or coffee visit with you!

Vincent Guiliano: My three main objectives are: expanding mental health resources accessible to liberal arts students, increasing funding and visibility for student organizations within our college, and improving transparency around how ASUN allocates its budget. Liberal arts students are putting in important work every day that can be mentally demanding, making it vital for our institutions to reflect this struggle and accommodate to these needs. The college of liberal arts is the one of the largest colleges on campus, making it essential for the proper funding to be allocated towards resources to assist that large population.

Faith Strabala: My top priority is strengthening mental health support and awareness. Academic success is deeply connected to student well-being, and I believe ASUN should take a proactive role in collaborating with campus resources, increasing visibility, and reducing stigma.I also want to expand professional development opportunities tailored to Liberal Arts students. Our career paths are diverse and often interdisciplinary, and we deserve programming such as alumni panels and networking events that reflects that reality. I plan to pursue these goals through collaboration within the senate and consistent outreach to ensure the policies I support are informed by real student needs.

What differentiates you from others in the race?

Viviana Castro: I don’t presume to know about the other candidates. I wouldn’t say I’m different from them. I’d say the way I do things is different. I do things with love. Love, being the will to extend oneself for the purpose of nurturing another’s growth, requiring action, commitment, and most importantly care. I have and will continue taking action- to make this university and my college grow.

Jason Issa: I bring both results and perspective. Over the past term, I’ve written and passed major legislation improving transparency and accessibility, reforming ASUN’s internal procedures, defending vulnerable student communities, and strengthening civic engagement opportunities. I’ve worked directly with students, administrators, faculty leadership, and community partners to turn advocacy into action and not just words.

But what also differentiates me is my lived experience. I work multiple jobs while serving in ASUN and pay my own rent. I’m a first-generation American and first-generation college student who was raised by a single mother. That background shapes how I approach leadership. I understand financial pressure, systemic barriers, and what it means to navigate college without a roadmap. It allows me to bring a lens to the Senate table that’s grounded in resilience, responsibility, and the belief that ASUN should serve students who are struggling the most.

Mikayla Williams: Response did not address question

Alexander Saporito: Response did not address question

Vincent Guiliano: What differentiates me from other candidates is my belief in the radical accessibility of our representatives as well as having a genuine passion for the humanities. Many students have felt a gap between themselves and the administration, as a senator I will strive to bridge that gap. I am a political science major but my interests go far beyond just politics. I have been doing theatre since I was 8 years old and believe in the appropriate funding for our plays and musicals at UNR, making our arts department stronger as a whole.

Faith Strabala: I lead with empathy, but I am grounded in policy. As a Political Science and International Relations major, I study how institutions function and how change actually happens. At the same time, I believe policy should never feel detached from people’s lived experiences. I aim to bring both heart and structure to this role.

In what ways do you hope to use a liberal arts education to impact your community or future career?

Viviana Castro: A liberal arts education cannot be pinned down to one thing- our college is broad, as is our areas of study. That broadness is what I seek from it, an education that does not limit me to the boundaries of major, but encourages me to look deeper into politics, society, and philosophy- to see and appreciate art in its multiple forms, and to bring that understanding towards the growth and development of my community. Communities require our understanding of these things to remain not just functional, but to thrive.

Jason Issa: My liberal arts education has strengthened my ability to think critically, communicate clearly, and understand institutions from both systemic and human perspectives. Those skills are foundational to public service. I hope to become a public defender so I can advocate for individuals who are often overlooked or stuck navigating our complex and flawed legal system without the support they need.

Studying political science and international affairs has helped my understanding of how policy, government, and justice intersect. It has also strengthened my belief that systems only work when someone is willing to stand up for the people inside them. Whether in ASUN or in a courtroom one day, my goal is the same: to ensure that people who may not always have power or privilege still have someone in their corner.

Mikayla Williams: In the College of Liberal Arts, I believe students have an interest in things like campus safety, affordability, campus wellness, etc. I continuously will advocate for these as they are topics that are important to me as well. I will spread awareness and continue to talk about these subjects, brainstorming ideas with other colleges on how we could make every student happy and find common ground.

Alexander Saporito: Response did not address question

Vincent Guiliano: A liberal arts education institutes the critical thinking skills necessary to imbue empathy and creativity into society. The noble pursuits of art, policy, and interpersonal relations create a greater understanding of how to make the world greater, not just for yourself, but for the collective good. As a senator I will apply this empathy and understanding to my actions in order to create greater inclusion among our campus.

Faith Strabala: My liberal arts education has strengthened my ability to think critically, communicate clearly, and understand complex systems. In my future career, whether in public service or international work, I hope to use those skills to make institutions more responsive, equitable, and community-centered.

What sort of political interests in ASUN do students in the College of Liberal Arts have and how will you advocate for those?

Viviana Castro: Firstly- I think I’m biased in terms of political interests. I myself am a leftist, concerned with matters of diversity, social justice and equity. Though, I think every student benefits from actions taken towards achieving those exact things, I know for myself, and for other COLA students- my main interest is surviving an economy hell-bent on making it nearly impossible to pay rent, buy groceries, and afford to get an education. This interest is deeply political. And I can’t solve it. But I will continue trying to- through small changes in ASUN’s accessibility- like advocating for smaller campaign budgets, to open the playing field for all students who want their chance to make their voices heard at the Senate table, and through investing my time in uplifting social groups within our community through legislation and action.

Jason Issa: Students in the College of Liberal Arts care deeply about access, equity, academic quality, and civic engagement. Many are interested in public service, law, education, social sciences, and the arts, which are fields that require strong institutional support and meaningful engagement.

I advocate for those interests by meeting regularly with the Dean and department leaders, engaging directly with student clubs and other groups, defending programs like UndocuPack, expanding volunteering opportunities like “Pack in Action,” and pushing for transparency in university-wide decisions that affect curriculum, fees, and student data, like with the rollout of PACK AI last year. Representation means actively bringing those conversations into the Senate chamber and beyond.

Mikayla Williams: [Response did not address question]

Alexander Saporito: [Response did not address question]

Vincent Guiliano: From personal experience, I have seen that liberal arts students have a passion for equity of resources, inclusion, as well as a desire for their passions to be respected and valued by higher ups. Liberal arts majors deserve a proportional amount of institutional support and funding, my goal as a senator will be to direct the appropriate funding towards resources that will make our college greater.

Faith Strabala: COLA students care deeply about equity, mental health, academic accessibility, and civic engagement. I will advocate for those priorities by maintaining open lines of communication with students and ensuring their perspectives are directly represented in senate discussions and decisions.

If you’re not a political science major, what made you decide to run? If you are a political science major, is your decision to run related to your field of study?

Viviana Castro: I’m double majored in political science and international affairs- with that said, I hate politics. I despise the person who saw someone go hungry, and said- “hmm.. let me see if writing a bill can work,” rather than giving them food. The means to change have been created by people entirely disconnected from the average person. But I also believe that politics here- in ASUN, can work as an avenue to enact change where students need it most- in their everyday lives. We aren’t real senators, we don’t work with a real president, and we don’t write real legislation. And that’s exactly why we’re capable of enacting change- because our student government isn’t confined to the rules, regulations and so called “realities” of the real world. Studying political science and international affairs has influenced my choice to run- because I am deeply familiar with what happens when individuals lack representation. I’m sick and tired, of being sick and tired. Poli Sci 101 teaches us that the most effective government is the one closest to you, so I choose this one. I ask that students choose me too, but more than anything, that they choose to begin with.

Jason Issa: While I am a political science major, my decision to run was not for my field of study. It was rooted in service and passion for this campus. I grew up in Reno, was raised with the belief that you give back to the community that raised you, and I see my service in ASUN as a responsibility and not not a résumé builder.

Running for ASUN wasn’t about politics, but it was about making sure students feel heard, respected, and supported. My education and my lived experiences inform how I approach ASUN, but my motivation comes from nothing more than a commitment to serve and to give back to a community that has given everything to my family and I.

Mikayla Williams: I am a criminal justice major, and I decided to run because I felt that students deserve to feel heard and valued- and I would love to be able to do that for them. I would love to help students feel happy and at home where they go to school.

Alexander Saporito: I am currently a Political science major with two minors in Philosophy and Criminal Justice. While I plan on continuing to assist students within these three colleges, I am also heavily passionate about serving students from the Departments of Art/Art History, Department of Theatre & Dance, and students in the School of Music! I graduated from a performing arts high-school named Las Vegas Academy, so music and art has been a great part of my life for the last six years! Furthermore, I am heavily involved and interested in continuing to advocate for the student body regarding our University’s issue with food-insecurity! I have been working closely with many of the faculty and students running Pack Provisions, and if I don’t get re-elected, I fully plan on continuing to advocate for our students! If you want to ever stop by to see me next, you can catch me probably running around the Center for Student Engagement!

Vincent Guiliano: As a political science major, my coursework has given me a greater understanding of institutions and policy making, but what matters more as a senator is the external drive to create a better campus for all COLA students. While understanding how ASUN operates is key to being a knowledgeable senator, having a drive for change that is put into action with clear goals is what makes you a truly great senator.

Faith Strabala: Studying Political Science and International Relations has given me a strong understanding of governance and advocacy. Running for senate feels like a practical way to apply what I am learning in service of a campus community I genuinely care about.

College of Liberal Arts Candidates Phoenix Evans and Cloee Rodriguez were unavailable for comment.

