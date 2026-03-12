Corey Camper Jr. and Elijah Price Earn All-Conference Honors

(Maddie Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Guard Corey Camper Jr. and forward Elijah Price have been named to All-Conference teams in the Mountain West Conference for their efforts during the 2025-2026 season.

Camper Jr. becomes the first member of the Wolf Pack to earn All-Conference First-Team honors since Grant Sherfield after the 2020-2021 campaign. Camper Jr. earned the conference’s First-Team distinction, one given to five of the best players in the league, regardless of position. This season, the First-Team featured five guards — an anomaly by any conference’s standards.

In Camper Jr.’s first season with the Pack, he totaled 17.1 points-per-game, good for fifth place in the conference and first on his own team. He also shot 41.5% from beyond the 3-point arc on 5.4 attempts per game and scored over 30 points three times this season, all against conference opponents.

Price made the conference’s Second-Team, finishing among the top three forwards in the conference, scoring 13.2 points-per-game and averaging 8.6 rebounds-per-game. This was Price’s first season in Reno after transferring from in-conference rival Fresno State nearly a year ago.

Price was also named to the conference’s All-Defensive First-Team — a unique distinction that speaks to his versatility as a player considering his role for the Pack this season.

Upon transferring to Nevada, Price was billed as a small forward who could play power forward if needed. That changed quickly though, as Price spent most of the season playing power forward and even center in a number of games, due in large part to the injury of center Joel Armotrading.

Though the regular season has finished, both players will suit up for Nevada in the upcoming Mountain West Conference Tournament — taking place this week in Las Vegas.