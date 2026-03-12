Moss Wins Presidency, Senators Elected

Moss and Calderon react to the election results. (Riley Overstreet/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Dillon Moss won the presidential election for the Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN), against Natalie Palmer, with Moss receiving 1,711 votes (68%) and Palmer receiving 805 votes (32%). Luke Calderon, who campaigned alongside Moss and who was the only candidate running for vice president, received 2,515 votes.

The results of the election were announced by ASUN’s Director of Elections, Ty Krysinski, at the Joe Crowley Student Union after the polls closed on March 12.

“We campaigned hard to be the students’ next president and vice president. We knew what we were getting ourselves into, and we are 100% ready to serve the students fully,” Moss said about the victory.

When asked about doing well in the general election after Moss came in second to Palmer in the primary last week, Calderon said “I feel like we didn’t do anywhere near as much as we needed to do during the primary… we really took a, took a step back and analyzed everything that we were doing, what we were doing wrong, and we hit all the key points that we needed to. We rallied the troops, all of our friends.”

Palmer did not respond to a request for comment.

Honors College Senate Winners

The Honors College has two senate seats, which were won by:

Zion Price ( 195 votes)

votes) Sidney Horst (181 votes)

The candidates who lost were:

Mari Nava ( 161 votes)

votes) Ryan Rushton (131 votes)

College of Business Senate Winners

The College of Business has four senate seats, which were won by:

Lance Zuniga ( 324 votes)

votes) Trent Wilson ( 292 votes)

votes) Michael Nobel ( 267 votes)

votes) Angelo Giammona Wilber (247 votes)

The candidates who lost were:

Ruby Sparks ( 243 votes)

votes) Ramila Kunguzhinova ( 158 votes)

votes) Abdullah Khan (151 votes)

College of Science Senate Winners

The College of Science has four senate seats, which were won by:

Brianna Scherschel ( 294 votes)

votes) Dominic Evans ( 227 votes)

votes) Edmund Cain ( 201 votes)

votes) Dylan Anderson (201 votes)

The candidates who lost were:

Ivana Gavrilovic ( 193 votes)

votes) Ken Bhardwaj ( 170 votes)

votes) Andy Sanchez ( 144 votes)

votes) David Danamidis (91 votes)

School of Social Work Senate Winner

The School of Social Work has one senate seat; the only candidate running for it, Kaylee Radtke, received 49 votes.

College of Liberal Arts Senate Winners

The College of Liberal Arts has four senate seats, which were won by:

Viviana Castro ( 297 votes)

votes) Faith Strabala ( 260 votes)

votes) Jason Issa ( 250 votes)

votes) Alexander Saporito (229 votes)

The candidates who lost were:

Mikayla Williams ( 182 votes)

votes) Phoenix Evans ( 162 votes)

votes) Cloee Rodriguez ( 138 votes)

votes) Vincent Guiliano (119 votes)

College of Engineering Senate Winners

The College of Engineering has three senate seats, which were won by:

Ivan Strunk ( 130 votes)

votes) Jake Johnson ( 120 votes)

votes) Henry Lawson (120 votes)

The candidates who lost were:

Jeneray Navarrete-Pak ( 108 votes)

votes) Jonathan Dayton ( 69 votes)

votes) Brian Price ( 68 votes)

votes) Gael Bernal (52 votes)

School of Journalism Senate Winner

The School of Journalism has one senate seat; the only candidate running for it, Josh Horvath, received 123 votes.

School of Public Health Senate Winners

The School of Public Health has three senate seats, which were won by:

Anna Barrus ( 257 votes)

votes) Mitchell Potter ( 207 votes)

votes) Jacob Rivers (203 votes)

The candidates who lost were:

Henry Owens ( 150 votes)

votes) Christieanne Fernandez ( 133 votes)

votes) Ralph Villa (50 votes)

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources Senate Winner

The College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources has one senate seat, which was won by Marissa Espinoza (66 votes).

The candidates who lost were:

Atera Frankl ( 53 votes)

votes) Kalia Evans (28 votes)

College of Education Senate Winner

The College of Education has one senate seat; the only candidate running for it, Keian Benavente, received 140 votes.