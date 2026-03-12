Nevada Alum Romeo Doubs Signs Lucrative Deal With Patriots

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Romeo Doubs signed his second NFL contract on Tuesday, this time with the New England Patriots. The wide receiver signed a four-year, $68 million contract worth up to $80 million with incentives on the third day of the league’s free agency period. Doubs has spent the last four seasons with Green Bay after originally being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

This was Doubs’ first time on the open market following his rookie deal with the Packers. Over his stint with the team, he amassed 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns over a total of 59 games. His best season at the professional level was his most recent one, 2025, when he charted 724 yards and 6 touchdowns over 16 games. Doubs was seen as one of the top wide receivers in this year’s class of free agents.

Doubs will look to replace the production left by star receiver Stefon Diggs, who totaled 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns en-route to a Super Bowl appearance last season in New England.

During his time at Nevada, Doubs’ most impressive seasons came in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, his 1,002 yards and 9 touchdowns each topped the Mountain West Conference’s leaderboard. He bested both of those marks the next season, though, with a total of 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 games.

Doubs’ earned All-Conference honors twice (2020, 2021) while racking up the third-most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in school history.