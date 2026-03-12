Nevada Dominates Mountain West Conference Tournament Opener with 80-45 Win Over Air Force

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The #5 No. 5 Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team (21-11, 13-8) opened the Mountain West Tournament with a dominant 80-45 win against the No. 12 Air Force Falcons (3-29, 0-21) in Las Vegas, Nev., on Wednesday, March 11.

The Pack came out of the gate with perfect shots, quickly boosting themselves to a double-digit lead.

Nevada forwards Kaleb Lowery, Vaughn Weems, Elijah Price and guard Tayshawn Comer combined for the game’s first 13 points, putting the Pack up 13-0 within four minutes. However, Air Force’s Kam Sanders was able to get their first bucket of the game after a strong drive to the basket.

After Nevada center Joel Armotrading converted an and-one, Air Force’s Eli Robinson scored again to make it 16-4.

After coming out of a media timeout, Nevada kept their offensive domination going. A string of layups and made free throws by Corey Camper Jr. and Peyton White, along with Price, Weems and Comer, led them on a 16-0 run that lasted over eight minutes, extending their lead to 32-4.

Falcons’ forwards Caleb Walker and Riley Dering scored a combined three layups before Pack guard Tyler Rolison scored on their final possession of the half to make it 39-10.

Starting the second half, seven free-throws in a row from Price and Camper Jr. added to a 9-0 run, putting the Pack up by 38, 50-12.

After the teams traded buckets, Nevada achieved their highest lead of the game (44) on a Chuck Bailey III lay-in to make the score 80-36.

The Falcons went on a 9-0 scoring run during the final minutes, but it was too little too late, as the Pack closed out the 80-45 win.

Nevada continues their Mountain West Tournament campaign today, Thursday, March 12 against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 2:30 p.m.