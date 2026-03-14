Nevada Ends Mountain West Tournament With 79-66 Loss Against Utah State

(Maddie Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to the Utah State Aggies in the semifinal round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament, on Friday, March 13, in Las Vegas.

After a scoreless first two minutes, Aggies’ forward Adlan Elamin scored the game’s first points. However, the Pack fought back, keeping the game close.

Utah State’s Karson Templin quickly took over, scoring five points unanswered to give his team a early 11-5 lead.

Nevada guard Chuck Bailey III responded with a three, and the Pack took their first lead of the game after Kaleb Lowery and Bailey III scored in the paint.

Although the teams traded buckets, guard MJ Collins forced multiple turnovers to give the Aggies a commanding 7-point lead, 23-17.

Despite sloppy play, the Pack were able to keep the game within striking distance. Nevada trailed 39-32 at the half.

Coming out of the half, Nevada continued making mistakes, with turnovers and efficient Utah State shooting quickly turning the Pack’s deficit into double digits.

After Aggies guard Drake Allen hit a triple, their lead extended to 21. Vaughn Weems and Elijah Price both hit shots to attempt a comeback, but Nevada continued to gift Utah State points with poor ball security.

Despite miscues made against the clock, Nevada kept fighting as Myles Walker, Amire Robinson and Bailey III hit shots from beyond the arc to cut the lead to 11.

Utah State was able to clinch the victory after Allen hit two shots from the line, making the final score 79-66.

The top scorer for the Pack was Weems with 17 points, while Elamin led the way for the Aggies with 15 points of his own.

The Aggies will play in the Mountain West Championship against the San Diego State Aztecs.