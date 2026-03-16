Nevada’s Season Continues in NIT Tournament

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada men’s basketball team will return to Lawlor Events Center for at least one more home game on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. when they take on the Murray State Racers.

The Wolf Pack earned a No. 2 seed in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), marking the program’s sixth appearance in the annual post-season event for teams that did not receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Nevada guard Corey Camper Jr., a senior, said he was excited for the chance to play in front of the home crowd one more time following the Pack’s 79-66 loss to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament.

“I definitely want to keep it going,” Camper Jr. said. “The chance to hang a banner up and put our team up there in the rafters would be very special.”

Nevada will play in the Auburn Region and, with a win Wednesday, would face the winner of George Mason and Liberty.

Four additional Mountain West teams will also participate in the tournament: New Mexico, Colorado State, UNLV and Wyoming.

Murray State finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 20-12 record. Nevada’s defense will look to slow down a backcourt led by guards Javon Jackson and Romon Doman, who both shot just over 35% from three this season. The Racers closed the year 4-9 after opening the season 16-3.

Nevada previously received an automatic NIT bid during the 2024-25 season, but declined to participate due to team personnel constraints.