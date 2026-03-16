Series Recap: Nevada Secures 2-1 Series Win vs Boise State

(Adam Drazba/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Wolf Pack played a three-game series against the Boise State Broncos, winning two out of their three games at home. After losing their first game 6-2, they bounced back on Saturday with an 8-0 win, and again on Sunday with a 9-4 win.

Game 1

The series opener was a dominant one for the Broncos. Six runs in the first two innings for Boise State fueled them for the rest of the game.

The Wolf Pack struggled against the Broncos’ pitching, with just nine hits through seven innings, with their only two runs coming in the fifth and sixth innings.

First baseman Hannah Di Genova hit an RBI single to bring home utility player Matlyn Leetch in the fifth inning, giving Nevada their first run of the day. In the sixth inning, outfielder Bailie Clark scored off outfielder Rylie Haith’s ground out to first base, tacking on another run for Nevada. However, the late-game heroics weren’t enough against Boise State’s six-pack of runs.

(Adam Drazba/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Broncos’ pitcher Julianne Rose earned the win, pitching 2.2 innings and only allowing a single run against the Wolf Pack. Nevada pitcher Talia Tretton took the loss, allowing six runs on six hits in 1.2 innings.

Game 2

The middle game of the series was a complete turnaround for the Wolf Pack. Outfielder Lexi O’Gorman opened up the scoring in the second inning, hitting an RBI single that sent Di Genova home from third base. Although both teams were quiet in the third inning, the fourth inning brought some noise with infielder Haylee Engelbrecht hitting a two-run home run to extend Nevada’s lead to 3-0.

(Adam Drazba/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada dominated the fifth inning. Infielder Anna Braukus homered deep to left field, making it 4-0 for the Wolf Pack, and causing a pitching change for Boise State. Olivia Bauer replaced Charley Duran.

The change hurt the Broncos more than it helped. With Di Genova already on base from a walk, Bailie Clark and Engelbrecht joined her from their own walks, loading the bases for O’Gorman. O’Gormon hit a grand slam, making it 8-0. The mercy rule took effect, giving Nevada the shutout win after five innings.

Game 3

The third and final game of this series was a back-and-forth match between the two teams. Both teams traded haymakers in the first inning, scoring two runs a piece. Di Genova and O’Gorman hit back-to-back RBI singles to match the Broncos’ two runs.

The Broncos struck back in the second inning, with infielder Chloe Hughes scoring off a sacrifice fly from infielder Skylar Stroh. Although Nevada went scoreless in their half of the inning, they answered Boise State in the third, with a lead-changing two-run home run from Di Genova. Boise State stayed pesky with another fly out and run from Stroh and Hughes. After four innings, both teams remained deadlocked, with four hits and five runs each.

After a Bailie Clark walk, infielder Katie Wetteland hit an RBI triple, making the score 5-4 Nevada in the fifth inning. Wetteland eventually scored off O’Gorman’s sacrifice fly to give the Wolf Pack a two-run advantage.

Headed into the sixth inning with a 6-4 lead, Nevada focused on adding more insurance, with Leetch, utility player Zaria Gee and infielder Madison Clark all scoring off walks and a sacrifice fly.

(Adam Drazba/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack secured the Sunday win 9-4, and the series victory 2-1. They’ll head to Stockton, California to face the University of the Pacific Tigers tomorrow in a St. Patrick’s Day showdown.