Mikey Cruz Jr.’s Three-Homer Game Leads Pack to 15-5 Win

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Wolf Pack baseball team (12-6, 3-0) defeated the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds (11-15, 5-8) in a one-game matchup Tuesday, March 17 at Peccole Park.

After Pack starter Jayce Dobie retired the side in the top of the first, Lee Matsuzaki and Jacob Doyle reached base to set the tone offensively. First baseman Mikey Cruz Jr. capitalized, launching an opposite-field three-run homer to give Nevada an early 3-0 lead.

Nevada shortstop Jackson Waller led off the bottom of the second with a walk, followed by a single by catcher Nate Snakenborg. Jack Metcho drove Waller home with a single of his own to extend the lead to 4-0.

Rominic Quiban continued the offense by driving home a fifth run on a sacrifice fly. Then, second baseman Junhyuk Kwon and Matsuzaki reached base to load the bases with one out.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Jacob Doyle stepped up and sent a ball into left-center that just cleared the 400-foot marker for a grand slam. In the next at-bat, Cruz Jr. blasted his second home run of the game, extending the lead to 10-0.

After a quiet third inning, Nevada pitcher Kainoa Kaneshiro entered the game in the fourth.

The Sunbirds were able to get points on the board with one out in the fourth on a solo home run to left field from first baseman Titus Wheelock.

In the fifth, Fresno Pacific continued to respond as Gabe Henderson and Chris Clement each drove in runs to cut the deficit to 10-3. In the next at-bat, Wheelock drove in his second and third RBIs of the game, bringing the Sunbirds within five points at 10-5.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

In the bottom of the seventh, Quiban drove in his second run of the game, extending the lead to 11-5.

In the eighth, the Pack’s offense continued to shine as Cruz Jr. hit his third homer of the game, extending Nevada’s advantage to 13-5.

Snakenborg drove in the fourteenth run for the Pack, ending the game via mercy rule in the eighth, 15-5.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Pack’s next challenge is against the Air Force Falcons at home on Friday, March 20, at 6:05 p.m.