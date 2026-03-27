Hannah Di Genova Wins Mountain West Player of the Week After Historic Performance vs. Utah State 

Nevada softball senior, Hannah Di Genova, claimed Mountain West Player of the Week after her dominant performance against Utah State last weekend.
Di Genova hit .769, going a perfect 9-9 at the plate with three home runs and 11 RBIs, securing the weekly honor.
Nevada traveled to Logan, Utah on Friday, March 20, for a three-game series, finishing with a 2-1 record.
In the opening 13-6 victory, Di Genova sparked the offense with a two-run single in the second inning. She finished 2-2 at the plate, reaching base each time and adding two runs.
The Pack followed with a 7-6 loss in the second game, but Di Genova continued her strong outing. She went 3-3, including a home run and a double while driving in two runs.
Nevada closed the series with a 10-6 win, as Di Genova capped off a historic weekend with another perfect performance, going 4-4 and driving in seven runs, tying the program record for RBIs in a single game. She also added two home runs, bringing her series total to three.
Nevada will stay on the road to compete in another three-game series against San Jose State University starting today.